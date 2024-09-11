‘Promoting horse welfare and educating riders’: Pony Club changes policy on spurs





Pony Club riders who want to use spurs will have to prove they can use them properly – or they will be taken away.

The organisation has revised its policy on spurs, making changes it hopes will help “promote the welfare of horses and ponies while educating the next generation of riders”.

Current rules allows members to wear spurs; any misuse is reported to the district commissioner, who will “address the issue with parents or guardians”.

“The Pony Club is dedicated to educating and developing young equestrians, with a strong emphasis on horse care and welfare,” a spokesperson told H&H. “We encourage all riders to carefully consider their choice of tack and equipment.

“The Pony Club has reviewed its spurs policy and introduced the following change: members wishing to use spurs as an aid for enhanced rider-to-horse communication must now demonstrate both a thorough understanding of spurs and their proper use, as well as a secure lower leg position while riding.”

From 1 January, riders who want to wear spurs must have successfully completed the revised C+ riding test or the updated spurs badge.

“Both assessments will be conducted by an independent C+ or higher-level assessor, ensuring an impartial evaluation of the rider’s readiness to use spurs appropriately,” the spokesperson said.”

Members are responsible for proving they have met the requirements.

“Importantly, coaches and officials retain the authority to remove spurs at any time if they believe they are being used incorrectly or inappropriately,” the spokesperson said. “Any misuse of spurs in competition will result in disqualification.

“We believe this new rule is a significant step forward in promoting the welfare of horses and ponies while educating the next generation of riders.”

