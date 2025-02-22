



If you’re planning to compete in affiliated showjumping competitions this year, you need to make sure you fully understand the new British Showjumping whip rules for 2025.

As previously, anyone competing under British Showjumping (BS) rules can carry a “padded baton” as an aid to help encourage the horse to maintain an appropriate pace to jump the fences safely and in good form, but the rules about how it can be used have been updated, with horse welfare in mind.

Is your whip BS legal?

Firstly, you need to ensure your choice of whip, which is described as a padded baton by BS, complies with the rules.

The correct dimensions of the padded baton are between 45cm and 70cm in length and it must not weigh more than 160g. The shaft must have a minimum diameter of 1cm and this must run throughout the length of the baton. Two fifths of the baton must be covered by the pad, which must be smooth, with no protrusion or raised surface, and made of shock-absorbing material. There must be no binding to secure the pad to the shaft within 17cms of the end of the pad, which must not have any wording, advertising or personalisation on it.

The rules about the type of whip allowed have been in place since 2020, but if you’re unsure about whether your whip is legal, check with the BS steward before you start warming up.

What are the new BS whip rules?

The new British Showjumping whip rules state under what circumstances the padded baton can be used, and how it should be applied.

“The aim is to clarify how the padded baton should be used,” BS CEO Iain Graham told H&H, adding that equine welfare is the driver for the changes. “The aim is for people to use them to back up the leg aid, not for punishment.”

It is important that you understand what is acceptable use as the rules state that “any misuse of the padded baton in the arena, practice arena or anywhere on the show ground will result in disciplinary action being taken”.

So what is permitted use of the whip?

The rules state that the padded baton can be used in two places on the horse; behind the rider’s leg to encourage the horse forward, and on the shoulder to encourage the horse to move in a particular direction.

The whip can be used up to a maximum of three times while in the competition arena.

If used on the horse’s shoulder, the rider must keep both hands on the reins while making contact or applying direct pressure.

What is deemed excessive use?

The rider must not raise their arm above the shoulder to use the padded baton.

When using the baton on the horse’s shoulder, both hands should remain on the reins.

The whip must not be used more than three times in total while in the competition arena.

The baton must not be used to discipline or punish the horse/pony, nor to vent an athlete’s temper.

It should not be used immediately after a refusal, run-out or case of elimination in either the competition or the practice arena.

If a horse’s skin is broken or marked, as a result of the use of the baton, this is always considered excessive.

What happens if you use the whip incorrectly?

If you use your whip in a manner that it not in line with the rules at a BS show, or a show run under BS rules, then you may be called to the judges’ box. Depending on how serious the error is, you could be fined or even banned from competition for a period.

