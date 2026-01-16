



I don’t have to tell you that keeping horses is an expensive hobby; you already know! From farriery and veterinary needs to physio and feed, the bills are frequent and many-figured – and we all want to save money on these costs. On the subject of feed, 2025’s low hay yield squeezed many owners’ fodder budgets, but is it possible to save money on horse feed? “Yes”, is the short answer, but you should ensure you save with care and without compromising on quality.

Keen to discover more? We asked equine nutrition experts and industry specialists for their top tips on how to save money on horse feed. Find out how it’s possible below.

How to spend less on horse feed

As Jade Bensted, customer experience and advocacy manager at NAF, says, smart feeding is about meeting needs, not filling buckets.

“When every ingredient has a purpose, every scoop truly counts,” she says.

With this in mind, here are five ways to help you save money on feed…

1. Feed by weight, not by scoop

Scoops are convenient, but rarely accurate.

“Feeds vary widely in density,” continues Jade. “So, a scoop can weigh far more or less than expected.

“Over time, small overfeeds soon add up in both condition and cost.”

Jade says that weighing feeds not only ensures consistency and avoids wasted nutrition, but it can also highlight when a horse is being fed below recommended levels of a compound feed.

“In these cases, supplements play a valuable role, helping to fill nutritional gaps. As supplements are designed to deliver precise levels of key nutrients, feeding the correct amount ensures your horse gets the intended benefits and keeps the ration balanced.”

She adds that feed should be kept in sealed containers and out of direct sunlight so your horse can keep feeling the full nutritional benefits.

2. Feed your forage effectively

According to Vanessa Allen, nutritional content manager at Spillers, around 30% of forage can end up on the muck heap.

“If your horse is one to trash his bedding, haynets and slow feeders can help stop your forage mixing in,” she says.

She also recommends weighing out forage before feeding – you can do this easily with a luggage weigher (like this one on Amazon).

“It may seem like an extra chore, but it could really help you reduce waste and be more consistent with how much your horse really needs. This is especially true of good-doers.”

3. Keep the feed size manageable

Remember to keep the weight of your horse’s meals under the equivalent of 0.5kg per 100kg of bodyweight, which would equate to 2.5kg for a 500kg horse.

“Overfeeding results in your horse not being able to digest everything that is in the bucket, leading to an expensive muck heap, or worse, digestive upset,” says Baileys senior nutritionist, Emma Short.

Additionally, consider the amount of chaff or chop that is added to your horse’s compound feed. “A small amount is ideal for encouraging efficient chewing, but if your horse is a good fibre eater and gets ad lib forage, they may not need the extra fibre provided by additional chaff,” continues Emma.

“Conversely, poor fibre eaters may benefit from additional alternative fibre sources such as a chaff or a partial or full hay replacer fed alongside their forage as ‘haynets in buckets’. This encourages natural foraging behaviour and an overall increase in fibre intake.

“A healthy fibre intake not only supplies calories but also ensures healthy gut function and improved digestive efficiency so that the horse can make the most of the rest of the diet.”

4. Streamline your feed bucket

Vanessa says that now is an ideal time to re-evaluate your horse’s bucket ration and seek advice.

“We often come across owners who add a bit of this and a splash of that to their horse’s bucket,” she comments. “All these added extras can add up to a very expensive meal.

“Nutrition specialists like ours can help you simplify your horse’s ration to ensure you make savings while still achieving a balanced diet. You might achieve this with all-in-one feed balancers, for example, or by feeding a chaff that includes vitamins and minerals alongside a smaller hard feed ration.

“You’ll still meet your horse’s needs, just in a more budget-friendly way.”

5. Don’t compromise on excellence in nutrition

Dr Marga Mas-Fiol MRCVS, D&H’s head of veterinary equine health and performance, advises that working out your feed bag’s cost per day will help you track your bill accurately.

She says it can be tempting to consider feeding cheaper alternatives in order to spend less on horse feed.

“However, it is important to remember that these feeds may not fulfil your horse’s nutritional requirements,” she continues. “This can result in you needing to feed more, or needing to spend more on additional supplements to compensate.

She adds that understanding your horse’s nutritional needs against the ingredients in the feed will help you to make more informed choices.

“Most feed brands have free nutritional helplines with experts at the end of the phone to help you come to the right decision for your horse.

“In addition to ensuring that your horse is being fed on quality ingredients, it is also worth looking deeper than just the price of your bag. Feed tends to come in sizes anywhere between 15–25kg with the smaller sizes appearing to offer better value for money.

“However, this isn’t always the case. With the higher-cost feeds, you often feed less and deliver the same, if not better, nutritional benefits.”

