Extended grief after the loss of an animal can affect people as much as a human bereavement, research shows





Experiencing extended and extreme grief following the death of a pet can affect some people as much as a human bereavement, a study has shown.

The paper, published in scientific journal Plos One, has looked at whether prolonged grief disorder (PGD) can occur following the death of a pet. The psychiatric condition, of which symptoms include intense emotional pain, feelings of guilt or sorrow and difficulty of accepting the loss, may only be diagnosed if someone is still experiencing these feelings 12 months after a human bereavement – but researchers of Maynooth University, Ireland, said not including pets in the criteria could be “significantly misguided”.

Data was collected from 975 UK adults, who answered questions on their bereavement experiences – including which had caused them the most distress. Of those who had lost both a human and a pet, 21% said the death of the pet was the most distressing.

Of all of the respondents, 84 people met diagnostic requirements for PGD; 7.5% following the death of a pet; similar to the rates of those who met the criteria following the loss of a close friend (7.8%), a grandparent, cousin or aunt/uncle (8.3%) or sibling (8.9%).

The researchers said the results show people can experience “clinically relevant levels of grief after the death of a pet” and that PGD symptoms “manifest in the same way regardless of the species of the deceased”.

Researcher Philip Hyland highlighted that the vast majority of people who suffer a bereavement adjust and cope, but told H&H that of the small percentage of people who develop PGD, one factor can be the closeness of the relationship to the deceased; the condition is seen more following the death of children or spouses.

“When that relationship is lost it affects the person enormously, because of the closeness but also the void that’s left day to day. If you think about that in terms of pets, those attachments are incredibly close and people feel responsible for them, and so when that’s gone that’s very hard to adjust to,” said Professor Hyland, adding that he believes evidence is growing for pets to be included in PGD guidelines.

“Human relationships are complicated, people can invariably argue or betray each other – but relationships with animals are just so pure, they’re the most perfect distillation of love and positive relationship that I think you can find.

“If somebody is suffering there are treatments available, and the idea that they either wouldn’t seek them or they wouldn’t be provided, just because they lost an animal and not a human is awful. Why shouldn’t we offer people help?”

There were limitations to the research in that animal owners “face unique challenges” such as euthanasia decisions – and Professor Hyland believes this would be an area to study.

“We know from humans that the cause of death can affect the likelihood of developing PGD,” he said.

“With pets and euthanasia, owners take advice from vets and other people, but ultimately they have to make a decision to end their pet’s life. They can experience guilt and shame or question if they made the right decision, and I wonder to what extent that unique position might influence their likelihood of developing PGD.”

Professor Hyland said there could be scope to include animals’ being included by employers who allow staff leave after family bereavements.

“Whether someone has lost a person or an animal, if they’re suffering or in tremendous distress why wouldn’t we try to support them?” he said.

Equine and small-animal welfare charity Blue Cross offers support for owners through its free pet loss support service.

“People often struggle to talk about their emotions when it involves the loss of a beloved animal – even with family and friends,” Blue Cross pet loss support manager Annalisa de Cateret told H&H.

“For many, their pets and horses are truly part of the family, and for some their only family. Losing them can be a devastating, confusing and lonely experience so it’s good that this topic is being looked into and spoken about more.”

Contact the service on 0800 096 6606, by email plsemail@bluecross.org.uk or webchat at www.bluecross.org.uk/pls.

