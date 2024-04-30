‘Healing takes time’: Army provides update on horses injured in London





The two Life Guards horses who were injured in London last week have made “progress” following surgery, and are receiving “the very best of care,” the Army has confirmed.

On Wednesday (24 April) four horses, Vida, Trojan, Quaker and Tennyson, broke loose after they were spooked in Belgravia while they were out on morning exercise. It is understood builders were using a travelator with concrete on it, and some of the concrete came off and hit the floor. The horses were seen galloping through the streets, as police and the Army worked together to catch them.

Vida and Quaker underwent surgery that evening, and yesterday (29 April) an Army spokesman provided an update on their condition.

“Quaker, a Cavalry black, has shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery,” he said.

“The other horse Vida, a grey, continues to make progress. He remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation as his wounds heal.”

The spokesman added that of the soldiers injured, two are still undergoing treatment in hospital “but will make a full recovery”. The remainder have returned to work.

“We are so thankful for everyone’s concern and expressions of support, and for all those involved in their care,” said the spokesman.

“Healing takes time – please be patient as we support that process. The soldiers and horses are all receiving the very best of care”.

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.