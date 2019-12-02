Uvex Sportstyle winter gloves review

Uvex Sportstyle winter gloves Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 10/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Uvex Price as reviewed: £35

Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Keith Robertson and his team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Uvex Sportstyle Winter riding gloves will make a huge difference when the cold weather hits.

These highly elastic riding gloves feature maximum grip, whilst remaining smooth and breathable. Guaranteed to be exceptionally durable and really comfortable. Your hands will stay warm this winter thanks to Thinsulate insulation and soft fleece on the inside. The gloves are easy to keep clean as they are washable at 30 degrees.

First impressions

These gloves looked very well made, the material felt of high quality and they felt like they were made to last. I really liked the style of this glove in general.

Overview of performance

I felt these gloves came up just a little on the small side, I am usually an 8 and felt I could have comfortably gone up half a size, possibly because of the extra winter lining in these. They were, however, extremely comfortable and they did not feel bulky to ride in, even with the winter lining. I wore them for riding, teaching in and general use around the yard. They provided plenty of protection in the cooler weather, particularly from the wind, and kept my hands really warm. They also had really good grip. They dried quickly if they got wet without any change to the glove itself, and they’ve worn well, too. They aren’t waterproof, but I didn’t feel I had to avoid getting them wet at all cost.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

The design and comfort provided by these gloves was excellent — they look both sporty and stylish. I would recommend taking a second look at your normal sizing and consider going up by half a glove size.