Best waterproof winter yard gloves 2019: Horse & Hound’s tester ranks her favourites

When choosing a pair of the best winter yard gloves, keeping your hands warm and dry is the main aim. A pair of well-and-truly waterproof gloves will make jobs from filling buckets and putting out hay to bathing your horse a much more pleasant experience. Gloves with a good lining will also help to keep your hands warm — but be careful that they aren’t so lined that your movement and dexterity are restricted. A good grip is also handy, especially when things are frozen and frosty. Finally, it may not be your top priority when choosing a yard glove, but liking the style is always a bonus!

Horse & Hound has been working with a number of professional riders, trainers and yards to put a range of products to the test in a busy yard environment. And here are the results…

Horse & Hound’s pick of the best waterproof winter yard gloves 2019

*H&H APPROVED*

RRP £11.50

“I wore these gloves for all sorts of yard jobs — even for bathing! They were really comfortable and the thermal lining kept my hands very warm.”

9/10

Read full review >>

RRP £29.95

“These gloves fitted perfectly and were really comfortable. They weren’t waterproof, but they did keep my hands warm while it was dry.”

8/10

Read full review >>

RRP £21.95

“They were really comfortable to wear and the material was really soft on my hands. I didn’t really find them to be water-resistant or breathable enough — my hands got quite hot wearing them, even when it was cold.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £19.99

“These gloves were comfortable but I got hot in them very quickly as they weren’t very breathable. The material was strong and they stood up to regular wear, but it was quite thick, which made gripping some things tricky.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £34

“These were made of a really nice material, but they were a bit tight at first. They coped well with regular use but I would say they were more water-resistant than waterproof as they were described.”

7/10

Read full review >>

RRP £38

“They were fairly water-resistant, as described, but I did find myself avoiding getting them wet. They coped well with regular wear and washed and dried well.”

6/10

Read full review >>

Meet the product tester

Lisa Spence BHSII has been working in the equestrian industry for more than 25 years and has experience with a wide range of horses. She currently runs a training and livery yard in Essex. Being a regular on the British eventing circuit and a previous Pony Club examiner, Lisa knows exactly what she wants from a product and enjoys giving them a thorough test.

You might also like:

Horse & Hound is in the process of testing a wide range of equestrian kit, clothing and equipment, the results of which will be published on HorseandHound.co.uk

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday