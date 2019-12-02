Just Chaps all-purpose riding gloves Score 9/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Just Chaps Price as reviewed: £18

Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Keith Robertson and his team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The versatile Just Chaps all-purpose riding gloves offers warmth without bulk with a Thinsulate lining and a good length of cuff to help keep out the cold. This great-fitting glove is windproof and is suitable for all outdoor activities. They are super-grippy with reinforced palm and finger patches. These gloves are washable and are available in black, in all adult sizes.

First impressions

The gloves looked really smart and I immediately thought they looked of good quality for the price. I prefer this style to other winter gloves as some are too thick to work in and too puffy. These gloves are great as you can move your fingers and hold yard tools easier.

Overview of performance

These gloves were really comfortable and they kept my hands really warm, so I wore them for both riding and yard work. I had a small, but I could have done with an extra-small — they were OK to ride in, but I think they would have been even better if I had a smaller size. They stood up to regular wear really well and still look smart.

Wild Farm’s likes and dislikes

I love how smart they looked and silicone grips were great. I would definitely buy another pair of these in the future as, at only £18, they are great value for money.