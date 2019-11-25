Uvex CRX700 riding gloves review

Uvex CRX700 riding gloves Score 6/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 3/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Uvex Price as reviewed: £38

Welcome to our group test of waterproof winter yard gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Uvex CRX700 riding gloves are prefect for the winter, and great for both riding and around the yard. The gloves will keep you warm and dry, thanks to the Schoeller softshell material that is wind- and water-repellent and has exceptional heat-retaining properties. For the ultimate grip, the use of 4D stretch and abrasion-resistant PU material on the palm, ensures an excellent riding experience.

First impressions

These felt like a good quality pair of gloves. I liked the style in general, but they were too long and so came up too far on my wrists.

Overview of performance

I wore them for riding and yard work, and found them comfortable, although they were tricky to ride in. They were fairly water-resistant, as described, but I did find myself avoiding getting them wet. They coped well with regular wear and washed and dried well.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes I loved how warm these gloves kept my hands, and they were really comfortable. I would just make the wrist shorter and make them more waterproof.