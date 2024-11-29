{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
I’ve trawled the web for the latest Black Friday Barbie deals for young horse lovers – here are the biggest money savers

    • If there’s a young fan of Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase in your life, you need to see the horsey Black Friday Barbie deals we’ve found – they’ll definitely make for some of the best gifts for horsey children.

    The hit Netflix series follows besties Malibu and Brooklyn as they traverse Europe in search of stolen competition horses Tornado and Pepper – just in case you needed bringing up to speed! The show was released on Netflix in the UK on 1 November – well worth a watch if you share your home with a pony-mad youngster.

    One thing I love about the Barbie rider dolls we found is that they all come with riding helmets. It’s great to give children safety-conscious toys to play with!

    Horsey Black Friday Barbie deals

    Best overall discount

    Barbie Dance and Show Horse | 52% off at Amazon
    Was £49.99 Now £22.99

    This adorable interactive horse doll is inspired by Tornado from Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase.  Pet the horse to see her eyes close and hear her whinny, accessorize with hair clips and extensions and pull the tassles to see her dance! Pieces include food and a trophy to aid in imaginitive play and storytelling – adventures await!
    Price check: Very.com £26.99

    View Deal

    Best Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase deal

    Barbie Toy Stable Play Set | 29% off at Amazon
    Was £69.99 Now £49.99

    This Barbie Ultimate stable play set is inspired by the show, Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase. Children can help Barbie treat her horse to yummy veggies at the feeding station or clean and brush her horse at the grooming area.  This set has 25+ pieces and 6 play areas, its bursting with fun!
    Price check: Very.co.uk £39.99 (out of stock)

    View Deal

    More Black Friday Barbie deals

    Barbie Chelsea Doll & Horse Toy Set | 25% off at Amazon
    Was £18.00 Now £13.50

    This pocket-sized rider and doll makes the perfect stocking filler. The five-piece set includes a rider, pony, safety helmet and tack. The rider’s knees bend and her feet fit into the stirrups, so she can really ride, too!
    Price check: Argos £13.50

    View Deal

    Barbie Brooklyn Doll| 53% off at Amazon
    Was £16.99 Now £10.99

    This fashion-foreward rider doll brings Brooklyn from Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase to life! We love that she has a riding hat and bends at the elbow, wrist and knee to adopt a proper riding position. She’s compatible with the Barbie Dance and Show Horse toy for lots of horse riding fun!
    Price check: The Entertainer £13.60

    View Deal

