If there’s a young fan of Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase in your life, you need to see the horsey Black Friday Barbie deals we’ve found – they’ll definitely make for some of the best gifts for horsey children.

The hit Netflix series follows besties Malibu and Brooklyn as they traverse Europe in search of stolen competition horses Tornado and Pepper – just in case you needed bringing up to speed! The show was released on Netflix in the UK on 1 November – well worth a watch if you share your home with a pony-mad youngster.

One thing I love about the Barbie rider dolls we found is that they all come with riding helmets. It’s great to give children safety-conscious toys to play with!

Horsey Black Friday Barbie deals

Best overall discount

Barbie Dance and Show Horse | 52% off at Amazon

This adorable interactive horse doll is inspired by Tornado from Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase. Pet the horse to see her eyes close and hear her whinny, accessorize with hair clips and extensions and pull the tassles to see her dance! Pieces include food and a trophy to aid in imaginitive play and storytelling – adventures await!

Best Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase deal

Barbie Toy Stable Play Set | 29% off at Amazon

This Barbie Ultimate stable play set is inspired by the show, Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase. Children can help Barbie treat her horse to yummy veggies at the feeding station or clean and brush her horse at the grooming area. This set has 25+ pieces and 6 play areas, its bursting with fun!

More Black Friday Barbie deals

