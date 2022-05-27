GS Equestrian Ladies Dexterity Knee Patch Riding Tights
Pros
- Comfortable and flexible
- Non-restrictive for riding
- Secure phone pockets
- An additional zipped pocket
- Mesh ankle cuff to prevent hot lower leg
- Silicone grip
- Thick, comfortable waistband
- Biodegradable packaging
Cons
- Short in the leg
- Very lightweight for those wanting something more robust
- Wrinkle easily and therefore not 100% flattering
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£39.95
GS Equestrian Dexterity Knee Patch Riding Tights
The GS Dexterity riding tights are made from a combination of nylon and spandex, and designed with flexibility and comfort at the fore. This is a very lightweight garment, extremely comfortable to wear – so much so that you feel like you have stepped into the yard in your actual tights! Personally I prefer a more robust feel, but maybe a younger rider would feel more confident to wear these.
These riding tights arrive in a 100% biodegradable zip-lock bag, which is a great sustainable initiative. However, although I do typically measure a small, when I pulled the tights out of the package I was concerned to see quite how tiny the tights are. Some riding tights are more like lightweight breeches, however, these look more like a pair of thick-denier tights. Mercifully, they stretched beautifully when I put them on, and were very comfortable around the waist and hips, with a nice, thick waistband, although they are too short in the leg. They are on the small side overall – I measure UK 8/10 and if I ordered again, I would take a medium for this garment. (My tights were marked S, which I presume equates to a size 8).
Riding-wise I had no complaints – the GS Dexterity riding tights are comfortable, not restrictive at all, they feel more robust than they look, and there was no chafing. The “GS” silicone grip is effective and despite the fabric being like a second skin, I did not feel like I was sliding in the saddle. However, they did wrinkle up and cling in the wrong places, which was not flattering though this may be because they were too tight for me.
I did love the mesh ankle cuff, which allowed my lower-leg to breathe under my chaps while riding, and on a hot day meant that I wasn’t sweating away doing the mucking out. However, it rather lost its cooling efficacy while I was riding because I needed to wear knee-length socks to cover the gap between my short boots and the bottom of the tights, which nullified the mesh factor.
The phone pockets are secure and in the right place on the upper thigh. There is also a zipped pocket on the back of the waistband. I like the GS logo on the left side, which apparently has a reflective hint, as it makes the tights look slightly smarter than if they were unbranded. The overall look is everyday rather than formal – I wouldn’t wear these for a clinic or lesson, but they are fine for round the yard and general riding. The only snag is that I felt a bit self-conscious going to the petrol station after my ride looking like I was in a pair of tights!
I tried the navy, but it is also available in petrol – an attractive teal colour. Sizing goes from UK 6–14, and they do come up a touch small.
Verdict
A good, affordable everyday legging. A simple design, but with every accessory you would want for a day on the yard, from phone pockets to silicone grip. The mesh ankle cuff is a great touch. As a middle-aged rider, I personally found these on the skimpy side – and they did come up too short for me – but I’m sure they would be popular with younger riders at a very competitive price.
Who tested these riding tights?
Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She is currently producing a four-year-old ex-racehorse with a view to eventing after several years off the circuit.
What is a first look review?
These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.
