



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Pikeur Athleisure riding tights Score 9/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 10/10

Ease of use: 10/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Full-seat silicone grip gives security

Secure mobile phone pocket

Extremely comfortable and well-fitting

Good length of leg

A touch of sparkle Cons None! Unless you are averse to bling – they have a bit of glitter Manufacturer: Pikeur Price as reviewed: £124.95

Pikeur Gia Grip Athleisure Full Seat Riding Tights

If you’re new to the concept of riding tights and leggings over breeches, then the Pikeur Athleisure riding tights will be the ones to convert you. With all the benefits of leggings in being super-comfortable and easy to pull on, they are also robust, supportive and provide excellent grip in the saddle.

Comfort is a key factor. These leggings have a wide elasticated waistband, which feels supportive as well as comfortable and unrestrictive. For riding, they feel like a pair of breeches in their thickness and quality, but as they are highly elasticated, they offer more flexibility. They have just the right amount of stretch – enough to give support while retaining the supple feel. And I found the full-silicone seat to be a major bonus, as there was no sliding around as can happen with some slippery tights. They helped rather than hindered my efforts in the saddle.

These leggings were a generous fit – I am size 8–10 and the size 8 (36) fitted very nicely. They were perhaps a little on the loose side even, meaning they can wrinkle a bit rather than looking like you’ve been poured into them, but I prefer this to overly tight.

Unlike many riding tights, the Pikeur riding tights are available in both regular and long. I tried the long version (I am 5ft7in but find riding leggings tend to come up short) and found these had a good length of leg, going right down to the ankle, which is great for those of us who wear short boots on the yard. If you’re tall or have long legs, I would say these are your best option.

I tried them in Night Blue – basically a dark navy – and they are also available in black. With the glittery logo and sparkly detail on the waistband, these leggings are perhaps smarter – or more bling – than some might like for everyday use on the yard. However, the sparkle is not OTT and I think gives the leggings a touch of class. Moreover, I was happy to nip into the petrol station after a ride without feeling like I was half-dressed as can be the case with the more lightweight leggings.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – a first-class pair of riding tights. These feel supportive and sporty, while smart enough for looking good on an everyday basis. They are robust and thicker than some leggings and the full-seat silicone grip gives extra security in the saddle.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Who tested these riding tights?

Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She is currently producing a four-year-old ex-racehorse with a view to eventing after several years off the circuit.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.