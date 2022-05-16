



Equetech Signature Luxe Silicone Seat Riding Tights Score 9/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 9/10

Performance: 10/10 Pros Flattering wide waistband

Matte material

Full seat grip

Two phone pockets Cons No knee grip

Only available in two colours Price as reviewed: £59.95

Equetech Signature Luxe Silicone Seat Riding Tights

Having a few Equetech products already, I was excited to try these riding tights, and I wasn’t disappointed. These Equetech riding tights are made from four-way stretch fabric that on initial thoughts I was worried didn’t seem to be very forgiving, but once the tights are on they fit snugly and provide a nice supportive fit that smooths the legs.

The high waistband on the tights is a good 2–3in inches, which is really flattering and slimming. There is a silicone dotted feature inside the back of the waistband that helps to hold them in place and prevent slipping – these dots aren’t overly sticky, which is good as they are still easy to pull up!

The phone pockets are a good size and on both legs, mid-way down the thigh. It was easy to get my iPhone XR into the pockets and it stayed nicely in place when I was riding, walking and doing other yard chores.

Down the outside of both legs there is a branded tonal ‘Equetech’ elastic strip that sits behind the pockets and stops at the vented ankle feature. The vented outer panels on the lower leg are a stylish feature, although underneath long riding socks and long boots or wellies seemed a purely aesthetic addition. However, the tights are nice enough to wear with trainers or to the gym as well so in that instance they would be on show and be perfectly useful. The tights came up a little but short on me (I am 5ft8in). There is a little bit of bulk to the flatlock seams that you can feel in tight boots but it didn’t rub or chaff noticeably.

The tights feature a snaffle bit-shaped silicone seat, which is stylish and different to others on the market. Again the silicone is grippy but not too sticky, which I prefer when schooling. The product description says the “print to the seat and upper thigh, improves grip in the saddle while allowing for smoother subtle movements of your knee and lower leg – great for dressage riders during training”. I agree that this is preferable for a deep seat, however it does look a bit odd that the print just stops below the bottom area.

They’ve been washing really well at 40°C, dried nicely hung outside and retained their shape and fit well. The matte fabric creases easily but once they are on you wouldn’t notice at all.

The Equetech size guide is a little bit confusing with crossover sizes. I am usually a size UK 10 in bottoms and wear a size small in these tights. I’d say they fit very well – if I was being fussy I would prefer a slightly higher waistband but they didn’t slip down or move too much at all so that is purely preferential. They come in sizes XS-XXXL, and are priced at £59.95. I think this is a very reasonable price for a pair of leggings that are versatile, flattering and comfortable.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – I really like these tights, they are stylish and flattering without being too in-your-face. The snaffle bit silicone design is eye catching and provides ample grip in the saddle. They are very comfy, and I’d happily wear them away from the yard, too.

Who tested these riding tights?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She has a four-year-old Connemara mare with Glencarrig and Coosheen lines, imported from Ireland, who she bought to produce for dressage. Together they also hunt regularly with The South Downs Bloodhounds alongside doing low level dressage. Sophie also rides for other people, producing young horses and gaining further experience on a variety of rides.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

