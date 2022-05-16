



LeMieux Summer Pull On Breech Score 10/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 10/10 Pros Available in six colours

Two phone pockets

Full seat and knee grip

Breathable Cons Higher price point Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £69.95

LeMieux summer riding tights

I could feel the quality of these LeMieux summer riding tights as soon as I opened the packaging – the material is silky soft but has a nice substantial weight to it and they look so clean and stylish. The high waistband is quite thick and sits neatly above the hips, and there is a silicone ‘Activewear’ logo on the outer back, plus all washing instructions on a label inside.

The breeches are a simple design, with two tonal phone pockets, one on each leg, that have a thicker seam to the top that almost ‘locks’ your phone in for extra security. My iPhone XR fitted really well into both pockets, and was super-easy to get in as the material isn’t too tight and has a bit of give allowing you to wiggle it in with one hand while riding. The pocket on the left leg features a small, discreet tonal silicone LeMieux logo halfway up.

The breeches have a full silicone seat that goes down to mid-calf, in a striking zig zag pattern. The seat is sticky but not overly so, allowing movement in the saddle but also security. The ankles are soft and not bulky at all, sitting neatly under socks and finishing just on the ankle on legs (I am 5ft8in).

The sizing guide is fairly accurate – I wear a size 10 in these breeches, which would be my normal size in bottoms. I must admit when I got them out I initially thought there was no way they would fit even one of my legs but as soon as I got them on they were supple, comfortable and supportive without being restricting or tight anywhere.

Following a few long hacks and schooling sessions the breeches didn’t slip down or twist at all – they stayed in place and didn’t appear to get baggy or loose anywhere. The fabric is airy and breathable but not see through, and they were also super-comfy around the house, for gym workouts and for walking the dog – which is always a bonus!

They washed really well at 40°C, and didn’t bleed even in a mixed load. They dried well hanging outside and retained their shape and stickiness.

The breeches retail at £69.95 which is the higher end of the market, but I would say they are worth the money as they are fantastic quality and performed well.

In addition to the navy colour I tried, they are available in aubergine, bluebell, grey, ocean and white. I think the navy are a lovely rich colour that looks smart paired with black or brown boots, and lots of different coloured riding tops.

I would recommend these LeMieux riding tights for people wanting a good quality, smart looking pair of lightweight breeches that will stand the test of time.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – These tights are super quality, they fit like a glove and feel supportive and secure in the saddle. I am looking forward to wearing them throughout the summer as they feel breathable and would style nicely with trainers off the yard, too.

Who tested these riding tights?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She has a four-year-old Connemara mare with Glencarrig and Coosheen lines, imported from Ireland, who she bought to produce for dressage. Together they also hunt regularly with The South Downs Bloodhounds alongside doing low level dressage. Sophie also rides for other people, producing young horses and gaining further experience on a variety of rides.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

