



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Mochara Technical Leggings Score 9/10 Style: 10/10

Fit: 9/10

Performance: 8/10 Pros Available in seven colours

Can be worn for riding or gym/home activities as very subtle style

Competition and limited edition styles also available

Two snug phone pockets, good for left handed people!

Super comfortable, lightweight material Cons Stretched quite quickly

Slipped down after a few wears

No grip Manufacturer: Mochara Equestrian Price as reviewed: £40.00

Mochara Technical Leggings

When I opened the compostable packaging, the beautiful rich burgandy colour of the Mochara technical riding leggings immediately caught my eye. These leggings are very simple in design, but classy and elegant. Available in jet black, slate grey, charcoal grey, navy, berry, burgundy or mauve, plus a white competition version (with belt loops) and a limited edition black leopard print. There is plenty to choose from and they could easily be matched to a colour scheme.

The technical, breathable fabric feels super silky and has UV40+ protection. It feels cool on the leg especially on warmer days or during training when you are likely to get hot. They are not see-through at all, but are a lighter fabric than others so may show an obvious VPL if you didn’t have seamless underwear on.

The leggings have a lovely, wide and flattering high waistband that features a delicate Mochara logo across the back, which is the only detail on the leggings. There are tonal seams throughout the whole design of the leggings, including a “seat” seam, although there is no seat or knee grip at all. This isn’t too much of a problem for me, but it does mean they are slightly more slippy in the saddle than other pairs of leggings that have grip, such as the Aztec Diamond riding tights. The ankle is not bulky at all, I am 5ft8in and the leggings finish just on my ankle and don’t feel uncomfortable under riding or walking socks.

There are two phone pockets on these leggings – one on each thigh – which are neat and seamless but not overly wide. The pockets sit higher up the thigh than some other leggings on the market, which does feel more comfortable when you put things in them. However, I did struggle to get my iPhone XR into the pockets easily with a case on, but without a case it fitted snugly. The pockets are deep enough that I wouldn’t worry about my phone slipping out during riding or other yard chores.

Following the online size guide I went for a size small. I usually wear a UK 8/10 in bottoms and I’d say these are a perfect fit. They did slip a little when I was walking a long distance with my phone in the pocket. After a few wears, this also happened without my phone in the pocket, making them sit slightly low in the crotch, but I think the size down may have been too tight. They do say online to size down if you are usually between sizes so that is definitely something to consider when ordering.

The leggings are a nice simple design, and are definitely versatile enough to be a crossover between riding and every day wear. I happily wore these to the shops, to walk the dog and to the gym without feeling like they were obviously ‘horsey’. They look nice with riding tops, or even with a normal t-shirt or jumper and some smarter trainers.

They washed really well a few times at 40°C, dried nicely hung outside and retained their shape and fit well. After each wash they felt super tight again (as they were when I first put them on), my only concern would be that in time the material would stretch and they wouldn’t ping back to their snug fit. I’ll report back on this at a later date.

The retail price for the Mochara leggings is £40, which is the lower end of the market but, I feel, very reasonable for the quality and fit. I would recommend for someone wanting a nice, versatile legging that can be worn to the yard then switched up to head straight out for lunch with the girls!

Verdict

Initial thoughts – These leggings are super comfy, flattering and available in a range of really gorgeous colours. I have worn them for all sorts of activities and received so many compliments. Only issues so far is they do slip down a little when worn a lot or with a heavy phone in the pocket.

Who tested these riding tights?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She has a four-year-old Connemara mare with Glencarrig and Coosheen lines, imported from Ireland, who she bought to produce for dressage. Together they also hunt regularly with The South Downs Bloodhounds alongside doing low level dressage. Sophie also rides for other people, producing young horses and gaining further experience on a variety of rides.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.