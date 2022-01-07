



Brogini Trieste laced paddock boots Score 8/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Very smart

Suitable for all equestrian activities

Available in half sizes Cons Need some breaking in to be comfortable Manufacturer: Brogini Price as reviewed: £85.00

These are very, very traditionally smart short boots. They would be suitable for competing in (Brogini also makes leather gaiters) as well as wearing for non-horsey occasions, with the lacing on the front adding to the style. I didn’t have a pair of half chaps or gaiters in a matching colour to test them with, so I tested them with the Brogini Vicenza leather gaiters.

I like the fact they zip up at the back, so there’s no temptation to leave them gaping, as I’ve found before with front-zip boots, and there’s a tab with a popper to make them look tidy. The moulded soles look smart and are very comfortable.

They fit as expected; Brogini does half-sizes, which is handy as my usual 6½ fitted perfectly. They are comfortable and sturdy to ride in, and have spur rests if you need them, which actually I think also adds to the look as they’re where the logo also sits.

I found that they do take some breaking in; they were a bit stiff to start with, although that did not last long, and then felt a bit pinchy for a couple of days, on the top of the foot in one boot and near the toes in the other. Leather boots can take a while to feel comfortable so don’t plan a long dog-walk in them on the first day you’ve had them.

These are not cheap boots, but for a smart pair that could be worn to compete in, do not seem overly expensive.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – beautifully smart boots, but they take some breaking in

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these boots?

Eleanor Jones is Horse & Hound’s news editor. She has two warmblood mares who she competes at British Showjumping events. She has made some exploratory forays into dressage but since her mark sheets have contained phrases such as “unexpected manoeuvre between C and M” and “well sat”, tends to stick to the jumping.

