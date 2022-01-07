



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Brogini Vicenza leather gaiters Score 8/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Smart

Comfortable

Easy to fasten Cons Not the best fit Manufacturer: Brogini Price as reviewed: £59.95

Brogini Vicenza leather gaiters

These are very attractive gaiters, made of lovely supple leather with a soft inside for extra comfort.

They are a different shade of brown to the Brogini Trieste boots I tested them with, which isn’t a problem for riding at home – it would look odd in competition like this, but with a matching colour boot they would definitely be smart enough.

Getting the right size was a bit tricky; I’m usually an XS in leggings but my calves measured 35cm at the widest part (and 42cm from floor to knee) so going by the size guide, I went for the medium.

They fitted, although they were quite tight over the boots, but when being ridden in they seemed to have some excess material that caused some wrinkling. They were comfortable to ride in, but there was some pinching to my leg going on in the stirrup-leather area in canter.

You can use them with spurs, but the spurs had to go on after the chaps, which meant some more wrinkling. I liked the fact they do up from the top down, which is less awkward than the other way round, and there’s a tab with a popper to keep them done up and looking smarter. They’re good value too with an RRP of £59.95.

Verdict

Very smart and not expensive but the fit could have been better.

View now at rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these boots?

Eleanor Jones is Horse & Hound’s news editor. She has two warmblood mares who she competes at British Showjumping events. She has made some exploratory forays into dressage but since her mark sheets have contained phrases such as “unexpected manoeuvre between C and M” and “well sat”, tends to stick to the jumping.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.