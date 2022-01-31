



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Harry Hall Harrow zip jodhpur boots Score 8/10 Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Pros Very smart

Comfortable

Traditional style Cons Need some breaking in

No half sizes Manufacturer: Harry Hall Price as reviewed: £89.95

Harry Hall Harrow zip jodhpur boots

The Harry Hall Harrow zip jodhpur boots are beautiful short boots. They’re traditionally smart, with a brass zip and lovely stitching detail on the toes, but modern in terms of comfort.

They’re smart enough to compete in, or for non-horsey activities, and although they are a bit stiff to start, they don’t need too much breaking in, and were comfortable to ride in from the start.

They do up at the front, with a sturdy-looking zip and a padded tongue that makes them feel luxurious and they fit as expected. My one personal con on these boots is that they don’t come in half-sizes. My feet are usually a 6½ and Harry Hall advised to go for the 7, which felt a bit roomy but not too big, so I’d recommend going for your usual size, or the one above if you’re between sizes.

The boots retail at £89.95, which isn’t cheap but seems good value if they last as expected.

I tested these with the Just Chaps Saltos half chaps, and together they were perfect to ride in.

Verdict

Initial thoughts – Lovely boots and so far I’d definitely recommend them.

View now at amazon.co.uk

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts – and possibly award it “Horse & Hound Approved” status.

Who tested these boots?

Eleanor Jones is Horse & Hound’s news editor. She has two warmblood mares who she competes at British Showjumping events. She has made some exploratory forays into dressage but since her mark sheets have contained phrases such as “unexpected manoeuvre between C and M” and “well sat”, tends to stick to the jumping.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.