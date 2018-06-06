Welcome to our new group test of waterproof Wellington-style boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Le Chameau’s official description

The Vierzon jersey lined boot is an iconic field and country tall rubber boot. Handcrafted from natural rubber, it has a polycotton, tartan patterned jersey lining making the boots comfortable for use in warmer seasons. The boots feature an adjustable waterproof gusset with snap-fastening buckle to ensure a comfortable fit around the calf and leg. The shock absorbing dual-density grip outsole prevents fatigue, resists abrasion and is suitable for all terrains.

Jo’s first impressions

As soon as I saw these boots I thought they looked very sophisticated and stylish.

Overview of performance

Overall, these boots were excellent for me. They were very comfortable to wear around the yard and especially when I was walking cross-country courses while out eventing.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

They were quite thin which made them very flexible and cool in the hot weather, but also meant I felt they did not offer the greatest support.