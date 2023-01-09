



There are many, many wellington boot brands and we’ve been lucky enough to try out most of them. Some wellington boot brands have been around for more than 100 years, while others have been founded in the last couple of decades. It’s likely that you’ll recognise many of the classic, traditional brands, but this guide will also introduce you to other brands that each have their own USP, too.

Whether you’re looking for wellies for city living and festivals, wellies for yard work, warm neoprene wellies for the winter or wellies for men, these wellington boot brands will have you covered.

Wellington boot brands worth a look

Barbour

Barbour wellies tend to have quite a classic and traditional look, and are generally thought of as an everyday boot with a lean towards fashion rather than technical features. In more recent years, Barbour have released the Tempest wellingtons, which are their most technical boot to date.

Classic Barbour wellington boots

Barbour Bede Wellington Boots, RRP £69.95 Offering a classic silhouette, the Bede boots are a hard-wearing design. They feature script binding to the topline and a classic tartan lining. View Now View Now

Technical Barbour wellington boots Barbour Tempest Wellington Boots, RRP £99.95

These boots are adjustable and have a neoprene lining, which makes them Barbour’s most technical boots on offer. View Now

Hunter

Hunter have been making footwear since 1856 and holds a Royal warrant. Hunter wellies as we know them were introduced in 1956, and Hunter have pledged that all their rubber footwear will be Forest Stewardship Council certified by 2025.

Hunter boots now come in a wide range of styles and colours. In addition to the Original Tall boot, there are short styles, city styles and more technical styles. Hunters are commonly seen at festivals.

Classic Hunter wellington boots

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots, RRP £125

These classic boots made of natural rubber feature the Hunter Original tread pattern and have a comfortable polyester lining. View Now Technical Hunter wellington boots Hunter Balmoral Adjustable Neoprene Wellington Boots, RRP £185

The sole on these natural rubber boots offers enhanced shock-absorption, while the multi-directional cleats are designed for grip and mud-release. View Now

Joules

Founded in 1989, Joules became a trade stand staple at equestrian events. Known for eye-catching designs and fun prints, this brand is also a common fashion and festival choice.

Joules Printed Wellies With Adjustable Back Gusset, RRP £59.95

Available in a wide range of colours with new prints every season that will help you stand out from the crowd, these boots also have an adjustable back gusset. View Now

Le Chameau

This brand is renowned for using traditional tools and high quality materials. Each boot is handmade by a single “Maîtres Bottier”. They are popular in agricultural settings and have a really wide range of purpose-built soles for different environments and activities.

Winter Le Chameau wellington boots

Le Chameau Womens Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Wellington Boots, RRP £200

Lined throughout with 3mm premium neoprene, the Vierzonord is one of the top choices to protect against the cold. We’ve tested these boots – read the full review here. View Now Summer Le Chameau wellington boots Le Chameau Iris Jersey Lined Wellington Boots, RRP £100

Available in a wide range of colours, these lightweight flexible boots have a jersey lining. We’ve tested these boots – read the full review here. View Now

Aigle

This French brand has been around for 170 years. The boots are handmade from rubber for durability and comfort. Many of the styles are designed for hunting, so are highly technical and made to be worn for long periods of time and prevent fatigue.

Aigle Parcours 2 Vario Wellington Boots, RRP £175

These shock-absorbing anti-fatigue boots are adjustable and neoprene lined, with a grip that’s designed for slippery surfaces and soft ground. View Now

Ariat

Founded in the US, this brand primarily produces technical clothing and riding boots so normally only have two or three wellington styles at a time. The wellies benefit from the same technologies developed for the riding boots and are usually on the smarter end of the spectrum.

The Original Muck Boot Company

These boots are known for having a neoprene shaft, which is a different style to all the other brands in this guide. They have quite a workmanlike look, but some styles are available in a range of colours.

The Original Muck Boot Co Arctic Sport II, RRP £150

These boots are designed for those who love the outdoors, even in the coldest conditions. They have a cosy fleece lining and a 5mm neoprene inner boot. We’ve tested these boots and rated them H&H Approved – read the full review here. View Now

Rockfish

This younger brand, established in just 2003, specialises in producing sustainable and eco-friendly boots. Rockfish is a family-owned business based on an organic farm in Cornwall and they’ve pledged to move all materials to sustainable, recycled, recyclable and biodegradable alternatives no later than the end of 2023.

Classic Rockfish wellies

Rockfish Classic Tall Wellington Boots, RRP £94.99

These versatile boots are designed for rainy day city shopping just as much as countryside events. They are made of 100% natural rubber in a clean air emission facility and have an ergonomic fit to the ankle and instep. View Now

Technical Rockfish wellies

Rockfish Walkabout Wellington Boots, RRP £114.99

Walkabouts have an outsole that is designed with hiking technology and a supported arch for comfortable all-day wear, delivering an anti-fatigue welly. We’ve tested these boots and rated them H&H Approved – read the full review here. View Now

Fitflop

Founded in 2007, Fitflop creates biomechanically engineered footwear, which means it’s designed to complement your body structure, joint alignment and natural movement. Fitflop started with sandals but soon ventured into other shoe styles and wellington boots.

Fitflop Wonderwelly Tall, RRP £90

Using the science of biomechanics, these boots have a contoured insole to work with your natural alignment, a hell filled with impact-absorbing honeycomb cushioning, and high-rebound ridges at the forefoot to propel you forward with each step. View Now

