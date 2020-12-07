{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

20 stocking filler ideas that are perfect for equestrians

Georgia Guerin
  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

    • All the perfect size for a stocking, this selection of horsey stocking filler ideas will certainly put a smile on any equestrian’s face on Christmas morning…

    Darley Cush bat 

    DARLEY CUSH BAT stocking filler

    British-made, fully compliant leather-trimmed whips are perfect to squeeze down the side of a packed Christmas stocking.
    From £28
    Stockist info at shawsequestrian.com
    Buy at treehouseonline.co.uk

    Sabbot hats 

    SABBOT HATS stocking filler

    These beautiful knitted hats with faux-fur pom poms have a fleece lining to ensure they’re itch-free.
    From £25
    Buy at sabbotheadwear.co.uk

    Noble Equestrian 5 O’clock hoofpick

    NOBLE OUTFITTERS 5 O'CLOCK HOOF PICK stocking filler

    It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! This hoofpick has a sturdy steel pick on one end and bottle opener on the other, perfect for when we’re allowed yard parties again.
    £17.42
    Buy at amazon.co.uk

    County Equestrian Jewellers horseshoe bracelet 

    COUNTY EQUESTRIAN JEWELLERS HORSESHOE BRACELET stocking filler

    Sterling silver horseshoe plated with 9ct rose gold on a fine sterling silver chain approximately 19cm long.
    £25
    Buy at equestrianjewellers.co.uk

    Hooves Heels & Tweed stately Christmas bauble 

    HOOVES HEELS & TWEED STATELY CHRISTMAS BAUBLE stocking filler

    Made from offcuts of foxy fabric and finished with a gold trim and a gold hanger, these baubles are a statement decoration for the country home.
    From £22.50
    Buy at etsy.com/uk/shop/hoovesheelsandtweed 

    Sporting Hares Sporting socks 

    SPORTING HARES SPORTING SOCKS stocking filler

    These British-made, thick, cushioned long socks are designed to never droop. Every sale supports the Against Breast Cancer charity.
    £15
    Buy at sportinghares.com 

    Horse & Hound subscription

    HORSE & HOUND SUBSCRIPTION gift

    No stocking is complete without a copy of Horse & Hound. Save up to 50% on a weekly fix of the very best equestrian news analysis, expert comment and access to H&H Plus.
    From £19.49
    Buy at horseandhoundsubs.co.uk/agv2

    Toggi Oak gloves 

    TOGGI OAK GLOVES stocking filler

    Made from a super-soft wool and alpaca mixed yarn that is breathable and antibacterial so you can combine warmth and comfort with style.
    £19.99
    Buy at toggi.com

    NAF Safe Stable Hands

    NAF SAFE STABLE HANDS stocking filler

    Great for keeping handy at the yard, in the car or at work. It’s this year’s essential horsey stocking filler to keep hands clean and protected.
    £4.99 for 125ml
    Buy at naf-equine.eu/uk

    Mochara Equestrian hat 

    MOCHARA EQUESTRIAN HAT stocking filler

    These hats are great for any occasion and have removable pom poms so the wearer can switch up their style.
    £20
    Buy at mochara.co.uk

    Barker & Sloane intensive hand and nail cream

    BARKER & SLOANE INTENSIVE HAND AND NAIL CREAM stocking filler

    This cream protects and repairs hands that have been exposed to the elements, excessive hand washing and all that equestrian life throws at them.
    £16
    Buy at barkerandsloane.co.uk

    Mary Kilvert Christmas Canines mug 

    MARY KILVERT CHRISTMAS CANINES MUG stocking filler

    A colourful fine bone china mug that will cheer the recipient through the winter months and beyond.
    £12.95
    Buy at marykilvert.com

    Liveryman Flare trimmer 

    LIVERYMAN FLARE TRIMMER stocking filler

    Small and quiet mains and rechargeable trimmer, complete with presentation case, plastic comb attachments, oil and brush.
    £24
    More info and stockists at liveryman.co.uk
    Buy at amazon.co.uk

    Fine Fettle Feed Skin Deep cream 

    FINE FETTLE FEED SKIN DEEP CREAM stocking filler

    This skin balm soothes and protects hard-working hands – just what every equestrian needs in the winter.
    £29 for 180g
    Buy at finefettlefeed.com

    SSG Pure Fit gloves

    SSG PURE FIT GLOVES stocking filler

    Lightweight comfortable gloves with a vegan leather palm that gives excellent grip in wet or dry conditions.
    £25.95
    Stockist info at ssgridinggloves.com
    Buy at ce-equestrian.co.uk

    Korsteel aluminium interchangeable spurs 

    KORSTEEL ALUMINIUM INTERCHANGEABLE SPURS stocking filler

    These lightweight spurs come with three interchangeable necks.
    £24.99
    Buy at collegiatesaddlery.co.uk

    Home County Candle Co The Pines candle 

    HOME COUNTY CANDLE CO THE PINES CANDLE stocking filler

    Bring the freshness of the outdoors inside with this pine and peppermint-scented soy candle.
    £20
    Buy at homecountycandleco.com

    Four Hands etched glass horse gin glass 

    FOUR HANDS ETCHED GLASS HORSE GIN GLASS stocking filler

    This beautifully hand-etched glass will be a welcome sight in any gin lover’s stocking – alongside a bottle of their favourite tipple.
    £16
    Buy at thebritishcrafthouse.co.uk

    Gallop Guru welly necklace 

    GALLOP GURU WELLY NECKLACE stocking filler

    This sterling silver and enamel necklace is perfect for anyone who lives in their wellies. Available in pink or green.
    £45
    Buy at gallopguru.com

    SXC Sportsline gloves 

    SXC SPORTSLINE GLOVES stocking filler

    These gloves feature breathable mesh panels, a silicone grip and printed touchscreen fingers.
    £25.99
    Buy at sxcshop.co.uk

    You might also be interested in:

    Would you like to read Horse & Hound’s independent journalism without any adverts? Join Horse & Hound Plus today and you can read all articles on HorseandHound.co.uk completely ad-free.

    You may like...