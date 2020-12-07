Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

All the perfect size for a stocking, this selection of horsey stocking filler ideas will certainly put a smile on any equestrian’s face on Christmas morning…

Darley Cush bat

British-made, fully compliant leather-trimmed whips are perfect to squeeze down the side of a packed Christmas stocking.

From £28

Stockist info at shawsequestrian.com

Buy at treehouseonline.co.uk

Sabbot hats

These beautiful knitted hats with faux-fur pom poms have a fleece lining to ensure they’re itch-free.

From £25

Buy at sabbotheadwear.co.uk

Noble Equestrian 5 O’clock hoofpick

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere! This hoofpick has a sturdy steel pick on one end and bottle opener on the other, perfect for when we’re allowed yard parties again.

£17.42

Buy at amazon.co.uk

County Equestrian Jewellers horseshoe bracelet

Sterling silver horseshoe plated with 9ct rose gold on a fine sterling silver chain approximately 19cm long.

£25

Buy at equestrianjewellers.co.uk

Hooves Heels & Tweed stately Christmas bauble

Made from offcuts of foxy fabric and finished with a gold trim and a gold hanger, these baubles are a statement decoration for the country home.

From £22.50

Buy at etsy.com/uk/shop/hoovesheelsandtweed

Sporting Hares Sporting socks

These British-made, thick, cushioned long socks are designed to never droop. Every sale supports the Against Breast Cancer charity.

£15

Buy at sportinghares.com

Horse & Hound subscription

No stocking is complete without a copy of Horse & Hound. Save up to 50% on a weekly fix of the very best equestrian news analysis, expert comment and access to H&H Plus.

From £19.49

Buy at horseandhoundsubs.co.uk/agv2

Toggi Oak gloves

Made from a super-soft wool and alpaca mixed yarn that is breathable and antibacterial so you can combine warmth and comfort with style.

£19.99

Buy at toggi.com

NAF Safe Stable Hands

Great for keeping handy at the yard, in the car or at work. It’s this year’s essential horsey stocking filler to keep hands clean and protected.

£4.99 for 125ml

Buy at naf-equine.eu/uk

Mochara Equestrian hat

These hats are great for any occasion and have removable pom poms so the wearer can switch up their style.

£20

Buy at mochara.co.uk

Barker & Sloane intensive hand and nail cream

This cream protects and repairs hands that have been exposed to the elements, excessive hand washing and all that equestrian life throws at them.

£16

Buy at barkerandsloane.co.uk

Mary Kilvert Christmas Canines mug

A colourful fine bone china mug that will cheer the recipient through the winter months and beyond.

£12.95

Buy at marykilvert.com

Liveryman Flare trimmer

Small and quiet mains and rechargeable trimmer, complete with presentation case, plastic comb attachments, oil and brush.

£24

More info and stockists at liveryman.co.uk

Buy at amazon.co.uk

Fine Fettle Feed Skin Deep cream

This skin balm soothes and protects hard-working hands – just what every equestrian needs in the winter.

£29 for 180g

Buy at finefettlefeed.com

SSG Pure Fit gloves

Lightweight comfortable gloves with a vegan leather palm that gives excellent grip in wet or dry conditions.

£25.95

Stockist info at ssgridinggloves.com

Buy at ce-equestrian.co.uk

Korsteel aluminium interchangeable spurs

These lightweight spurs come with three interchangeable necks.

£24.99

Buy at collegiatesaddlery.co.uk

Home County Candle Co The Pines candle

Bring the freshness of the outdoors inside with this pine and peppermint-scented soy candle.

£20

Buy at homecountycandleco.com

Four Hands etched glass horse gin glass

This beautifully hand-etched glass will be a welcome sight in any gin lover’s stocking – alongside a bottle of their favourite tipple.

£16

Buy at thebritishcrafthouse.co.uk

Gallop Guru welly necklace

This sterling silver and enamel necklace is perfect for anyone who lives in their wellies. Available in pink or green.

£45

Buy at gallopguru.com

SXC Sportsline gloves

These gloves feature breathable mesh panels, a silicone grip and printed touchscreen fingers.

£25.99

Buy at sxcshop.co.uk

