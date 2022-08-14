



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Hat silks are the perfect addition to a jockey skull because they allow you to turn a fairly plain helmet into something that can express your individuality. They’re an essential part of cross-country colours, but equally important for anyone who subscribes to the matchy-matchy movement.

From glittery hat silks and hat silks with pom poms, to a unicorn or a bumblebee, there’s something for everyone. But if bright and bold isn’t for you, there are plenty of smart muted tones, plus a selection of plain black and navy options, too.

Most hat silks come in one size and are stretchy enough to fit any riding hat.

Best hat silks for brightening up your riding hat

Hy Sport Active Hat Cover With Pom Pom

Colours: Amethyst purple, emerald green, coral rose or sky blue | RRP: £16.99 |

These hat silks are designed to be worn with the Hy Sport Active range.

View now at viovet.co.uk, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Elico Fantastia Lycra Hat Cover

RRP: £18.50 |

This cute hat silk will match well with a pink, purple, blue or black top, which makes it really versatile if your young rider is into matchy-matchy.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Shires Switch It Hat Cover

Colours: Black, navy, charcoal, raspberry or royal | RRP: From £13.99 |

These silks come with a selection of pom poms so that you can switch up your look.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

Luv Ponies Pink Rainbow Hat Cover

RRP: From £14.95 |

With the option for personalisation, this hat silk is super-cute and a really pretty colour.

View now at amazon.co.uk or etsy.com

Elico Camouflage Hat Cover

RRP: £18.50 |

This silk is perfect is you’ve got a rider trying to avoid the pink and sparkle.

View now at equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

LeMieux Pom Hat Silk

Colours: 16 colours | RRP: £22.95 |

Available in a wide range of colours, these LeMieux hat silks are really rather smart.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

Equetech Unicorn Hat Silk

RRP: £16.50 |

There are a few unicorn style hat covers available, but this sleepy one is one of our favourites.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Hy Reflector Hat Cover

Colours: Yellow, orange or pink | RRP: £16.50 |

Ideal for those who ride on the road, these fluorescent hat silks come in three colours.

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, naylors.com or ebay.co.uk

Woof Wear Convertible Hat Cover

Colours: 15 colours | RRP: £12.99 |

These hat silks come in a wide range of colours and have a removable button so that you can add a pom pom if you so fancy. Woof Wear pom poms are available in a choice of four colours (RRP £6.99).

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, viovet.co.uk or naylors.com

Shires Metallic Hat Cover

Colours: Rainbow, pink, blue or black | RRP: £8.99 |

These hat silks are not only bright but shiny and fun, too.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Shires Double Pom Pom Hat Cover

Colours: Green, plum or navy | RRP: £13.50 |

Why settle for one pom pom when you can have two?

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

LeMieux Mini Hat Silk

Colours: Bluebell, papaya or watermelon | RRP: £22.95 |

Loved by younger riders, these hat silks are designed to match the LeMieux Mini range.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or naylors.com

Shires Velvet Sparkle Hat Cover

Colours: Black or navy | RRP: £15.99 |

These hat silks say smart and sophisticated with a bit of sparkle.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

Shires Zebra Hat Cover

RRP: £22.99 |

Perfect for young jockeys who enjoy dressing up.

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com, equus.co.uk, sportsdirect.com or ebay.co.uk

WeatherBeeta Prime Marble Hat Silk

Colours: Black or navy | RRP: £19.99 |

The marbled prints add an extra element of fun, and match with the WeatherBeeta Prime Marble range.

View now at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or rideawaystore.com



Equetech Beeyoncé Bee Hat Silk

RRP: £15.95 |

This hat cover will look super-cute on any young rider.

View now at equus.co.uk

Woodlodge Silks Hat Covers

Colours: Wide variety of designs | RRP: From £16 |

Hat silks from Woodlodge Silks are great for any rider who loves bright, bold and different – there’s a really wide range to choose from.

View now at etsy.com

Elico Three Hearts Hat Cover

RRP: £18.50 |

This hat silk is smart with a touch of sparkle.

View now at amazon.co.uk or equus.co.uk

Equetech Little Monster Hat Silk

RRP: £15.95 |

The hat cover is perfect for a cheeky young jockey.

View now at equus.co.uk

Luv Ponies Swap It Hat Silk

Colours: Pink, navy or purple | RRP: £15.50 |

Great for a rider who likes to try different looks, this hat silk comes with changeable pom poms – and it can be personalised with a name.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Stockinjur Dapple Hat Silks

Colours: 15 colours | RRP: £23 |

These beautiful hat silks are available in a wide range of colours.



Plain hat silks

Hy Lycra Hat Cover

Colours: Black or navy | RRP: £14.99 |

View now at viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or ebay.co.uk

Shires Velvet Hat Cover

Colours: Black or navy | Sizes: S–L | RRP: £12.50 |

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

WeatherBeeta Prime Hat Silk

Colours: Black or navy | RRP: £11.99 |

View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk, rideawaystore.com or equus.co.uk

You might also like:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.