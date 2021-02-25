Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The best cross-country colours will make you easily identifiable while you’re out on course. But they’ll also allow you to express your personality, while making sure you look great in all your photos. It’s possible to customise your cross-country colours to the nth degree, so whether you prefer the “less is more” look or you’re after a complete matchy-matchy eventing wardrobe there is something for everyone.

Here’s a round-up of the best cross-country colours…

Custom XC cross-country set

Colours: 17 options and 10 patterns | Sizes: XS–XXL | Customisable: Yes | Silk: Matching included | RRP: From £38 |

Use the online design tool to create your own personalised colours by customising the front, back, sleeves and silk. Choose from a wide range of print colours and designs to coordinate your look.

View at custom-xc.com

Equetech Spectrum cross-country shirt

Colours: 22 options and 12 patterns | Sizes: XS–L | Customisable: Yes | Silk: Matching available | RRP: £66.50

Design your own cross-country eventing shirt in Equetech’s online design lab. Choose from 22 colours and 12 patterns, and add optional sponsor or club logos, etc. Custom lycra hat silks also available (£18.95).

View at equetech.com

GG Gear cross-country base layer and hat silk set

Colours: 15 options and 12 patterns | Sizes: XS–XXL | Customisable: Yes | Silk: Matching included | RRP: From £49

Create some cross-country colours to suit your taste with this great range of colours and patterns. Add an optional pom-pom to the hat silk, too.

View at gggear.co.uk

Hy Sport Active base layer

Colours: 9 options | Sizes: XS–XL | Customisable: No | Silk: Matching available | RRP: £29.99

This close-fit base layer is soft and breathable fabric with a four way stretch. It has a zip at the neck and the Hy Sport Active emblem on the sleeve. Matching hat silk with a stiff peak also available (£14.25).

View at equus.co.uk

LeMieux My LeMieux base layer

Colours: 14 options | Sizes: XXS–XL | Customisable: No | Silk: Matching available | RRP: £39.95

These base layers are designed to be coordinated with the rest of your wardrobe. Made of a sweat-wicking, thermal and anti-microbial material that offers a stylish tailored fit. Matching silk available (£22.50).

View at lemieuxproducts.com

Also available at amazon.co.uk

Miranda Theobald eventing colours

Colours: Contact for colours | Sizes: XS–XL | Customisable: Yes | Silk: Matching available | RRP: From £75

These cross-country shirts are made of hard-wearing cotton and feature a high neck and half zip. Choose from a range of designs and add optional logos. Matching hat silk also available (from £40).

View at winningmemoriesbespokecushions.co.uk

QHP Q-cross Vegas sport shirt

Colours: 4 options | Sizes: 6–16 | Customisable: No | Silk: Matching available | RRP: £29.99

This quick-dry, stretchy, breathable base layer features large stars on the arms, contrasting under-arms and a quarter zip with a hidden motivational message. Matching silk available (£17.50).

View at qhp.nl

Stockinjur Elevation XC set

Colours: 26 options | Sizes: XS–XL | Customisable: Yes | Silk: Matching included | RRP: From £52.99

Choose from 43 different print colours and add an optional pom pom to your hat silk with this set. Items can also be personalised with initials.

View at stockinjur.com

SXC Custom XC colours

Colours: 19 options and 11 patterns | Sizes: 6–16 | Customisable: Yes | Silk: Matching included | RRP: From £48.99

Design your own cross-country colours with hundreds of variations to choose from. Includes a matching hat silks, with optional wool or faux fur pompom. Items can also be purchased separately.

View at superxcountry.co.uk

What do cross-country colours actually mean? Equestrian PR and marketing consultant Rhea Freeman gets the low down on what a rider's cross-country colours mean — and If you're looking for a new body protector for the upcoming eventing season, check out your options here

