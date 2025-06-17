{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
    • The best hobby horses allow you to dip a hoof into the world of imaginative play, making them one of the best horse gifts for children. Young and budding equestrians will enjoy grooming, training, and styling their trusty steeds, providing endless hours of creative playtime. 

    We’ve pulled together selection of the best hobby horses, plus all the accessories and jumps you need for hours of enjoyment – whether you’re looking to compete or simply play at home.

    Best hobby horses we’ve found on the market

    HKM Premium Hobby Horse

    HKM Premium Hobby Horse

    These hobby horses are available in three popular colours and come with a headcollar for easy handling, plus a screw-on tail that adds an extra level of customisation.

    Wilcox Edgemere Hobby Horse

    Wilcox Edgemere Hobby Horse

    This range of handmade hobby horses has five colours to choose from. The mane is mane designed to be plaited or cut to your desired length.

    Kramer Showmaster Jumper Hobby Horse

    Kramer Showmaster Jumper

    This hobby horse comes complete with a removable bridle and bit. The short wooden pole makes it ideal for jumping over obstacles. Available in two colours.

    Crafty Ponies Hobby Horse Set

    Crafty Ponies Hobby Horse Set

    Available in four colours, this set includes a hobby horse, comb, plaiting bands, bridle, crystal browband, instruction booklet and stable box. The hobby horse itself features a fixed neck strap and adjustable length pole for dressage and jumping.

    Buckberry Hobby Horse

    Buckberry Bespoke Hobby Horse

    These hobby horses are great value and there are 19 colour options to choose from. They can be custom-made, too, and are complete with a bridle and wooden stick. Available in three different sizes.

    LeMieux Hobby Horse

    LeMieux Hobby Horse

    Complete with a realistic head, plaitable mane and a secure wooden stick that’s just the right length for all hobby horse adventures, this model is available in 10 different colours. Plus you can get matching accessories in all your favourite matchy-matchy LeMieux colours.

    Imperial Riding Free Spirit Bay Hobby Horse

    Imperial Riding Free Spirit Hobby Horse

    Complete with a bridle and reins, the Free Spirit hobby horse is available in five colours and is designed with thoughtful details to enhance the fun.

    Laurel Designs Hobby horse

    Laurel Designs Hobby Horse

    These gorgeous handmade hobby horses come in a choice of 16 colours and breeds. They are air-brushed and hand painted, feature an open mouth, removable bridle and short hardwood stick.

    Elico Deluxe Hobby Horse

    Elico Deluxe Hobby Horse

    Adorable plush hobby horse available in two styles, complete with bridle, mane and tail and wooden stick.

    Hobby Horse Accessories

    Most hobby horses can be accessorised with stylish bridles, colourful headcollars and so much more. You can get everything from playful accessories to essential gear – even horse poo and an accompanying scoop!

    Hobby Horse Jumps

    Whether you’re training for your next hobby horse competition or just having fun in the garden with friends, this selection of jumps will take your hobby horsing to new heights.

    Redpost Wooden Hobby Horse Jump

    Redpost Wooden Hobby Horse Jump

    Set includes: two jump wings, three poles and twelve fixed cups
    Max height: 70cm
    Colours:     Dark blue, red, purple, pink, yellow, pale blue

    Mini Jumps Single Kids Hobby Horse Jump

    Mini-Jumps Single Jump

    Set includes: two jump wings, two poles and four moveable cups
    Max height: 65cm

    LeMieux Hobby Horse Jump

    LeMieux Hobby Horse Jump

    Set includes: two jump wings, three poles and six moveable cups
    Max height: 56cm

    Jolly Jumps double jump hobby horse jump

    Jolly Jumps Double Jump

    Set includes: four jump wings and four poles, eight moveable cups and one carry sack
    Max height: 1 metre

    Skyes Jumps Hobby Horse jump set

    Skyes Jumps Set of Three Jumps

    Set includes: six jump wings, six poles and twelve fixed cups
    Max height: 60cm
    Colours:     pink, purple, white and black, navy

    How to choose a hobby horse

    Participants generally choose a hobby horse based on use, rider height and strength. Lighter, smaller horses suit showjumping, while the larger, heavier models are preferred for dressage. However, if you’re shopping for less serious hobby horsing at home, colour and style might be your decider.

    How much is a hobby horse?

    Hobby horses vary in price, typically starting from £30. If you are looking for a customised option this can cost upwards of £175.

    What age is a hobby horse for?

    Hobby horses are generally aimed at children aged three and above, as they are more confident in their physical coordination, however some companies have designed smaller hobby horses aimed at younger children so all ages can get involved in this imaginative play. There is no upper age limit – hobby horsing is a sport for all.

    Is hobby horsing a serious sport?

    Hobby horsing is now a competitive discipline with a dedicated community of enthusiasts, skilled participants of all ages, and organised events.

    Franchesca Slack
    Franchesca Slack

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
