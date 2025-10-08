



LeMieux is collaborating with Disney on a new hobby horse collection, released today (8 October 2025), featuring horses – and one reindeer – from popular Disney films.

Each Disney hobby horse is individually hand-finished and includes a sturdy, detachable wooden stick, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor adventures. The soft plush fabric hobby horses retail at £68.95 with optional accessories available to purchase separately.

The Disney range adds to LeMieux’s current 12-strong hobby horse collection, which allows children to choose from a wide range of colours and markings, all with matching accessories.

I expect this collection of Disney hobby horses will be a popular request on young equestrians’ Christmas lists.

LeMieux CEO Dan Mahoney explained that working with Disney on this collection is a milestone for LeMieux: “Our hobby horses blend the timeless appeal of imaginative play with the iconic charm of Disney characters — creating a unique, story-driven product that stands out in the world of children’s toys.”

LeMieux Disney Hobby Horses

Disney Pegasus Hobby Horse

This hobby horse is inspired by Pegasus from Hercules. Featuring a bright blue mane, 3D plush wings, and a soft white coat, this majestic steed is ready for sky-high fun.

Disney Maximus Hobby Horse

This hobby horse is inspired by Maximus, the noble horse from Tangled. With a plaitable mane, expressive features, and a determined look, he’s ready to protect the kingdom alongside his new Rapunzel.

Disney Sven Hobby Horse

Inspired by Sven, everyone’s favourite reindeer from Frozen, this hobby horse has soft antlers, a fuzzy coat, and kind eyes. Sven is a loyal friend ready for snowy escapades.

Disney Bullseye Hobby Horse

This hobby horse is inspired by Bullseye from Toy Story. This fun-loving companion features a stand-up mane, soft suede-feel muzzle, and a joyful expression.

