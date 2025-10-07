{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Need to start Christmas shopping? Here are 10 gifts for pony-mad kids – all under £20

    • Yes, we mentioned Christmas, but the Amazon Prime Day sales (7–8 October) are a great opportunity to start your shopping. If you’ve got a pony-mad child to buy for then we’ve picked out 10 gifts you can snap up for less than £20 – and starting at just £4.99.

    All cheaper than buying a pony for Christmas, these horse-themed gifts are perfect for the little pony enthusiasts in your life. From books to Barbie, take a look at our selection of the best Prime Day deals.

    Prime Day: 10 gifts for children under £20

    Hatching Growing Unicorn Eggs | 43% off at Amazon
    Was £24.99 Now £14.24
    This super-fun colourful toy includes six eggs with a unicorn inside. Just add water and watch your unicorn grow up to 600% in size!

    Toyrific Hobby Horse| 20% off at Amazon
    Was £19.99 Now £15.99
    He’s a lot cheaper to feed than the real thing! This hobby horse has a plush head with a bridle and sturdy reins. He makes fun horse sounds, too!

    Barbie Horse with Sounds, Toys, Music and Accessories| 60% off at Amazon
    Was £49.99 Now £19.99
    Inspired by Barbie: The Great Horse Chase Netflix series, this toy horse blinks, dances, bows and moves with 20+ accompanying sounds. There’s a huge selection of accessories to encourage storytelling play – and we can’t find it at this price anywhere else.

    The Pony Whisperer by Esme Higgs| 19% off at Amazon
    Was £7.99 Now £6.49
    The fourth Starlight Stables Gang instalment is here, written by influencer This Esme and Jo Cotterill.

    Puzzle Book Horses and Ponies | 8% off at Amazon
    Was £5.99 Now £5.51
    Kids will love these brain-tickling puzzles and testing their knowledge with pony-theme quizzes, number games, word searches and more from National Geographic Kids.

    My Book of Horses and Ponies | 34% off at Amazon
    Was £9.99 Now £6.61
    Perfect for kids aged five to seven, this book is backed with must-know info on pony breeds, equestrian sports and more with beautiful pictures and illustrations.

    Schleich Horse Club Lisa & Storm | 23% off at Amazon
    Was £19.99 Now £15.49
    Sporty, posable Lisa and her powerful Hanoverian gelding, Storm, come with a ten-piece set of horse riding accessories, perfect for imaginative play.

    Playmobil Country Horse Vet set | 28% off at Amazon
    Was £17.99 Now £12.91
    This interactive vet playset comes with a vet, owner and horse, as well as number medical accessories for setting up your very own horse hospital.

    My Little Pony Winter Wonderland Creative Colouring book | 29% off at Amazon
    Was £6.99 Now £4.99
    Set your little one’s creativity free with this magical wintery colouring book.

    Enamel Pony Keychain | 29% off at Amazon
    Was £10.79 Now £9.17
    Every child loves a keyring – and with this one they can show off their pony-mad status.

