Yes, we mentioned Christmas, but the Amazon Prime Day sales (7–8 October) are a great opportunity to start your shopping. If you’ve got a pony-mad child to buy for then we’ve picked out 10 gifts you can snap up for less than £20 – and starting at just £4.99.
All cheaper than buying a pony for Christmas, these horse-themed gifts are perfect for the little pony enthusiasts in your life. From books to Barbie, take a look at our selection of the best Prime Day deals.
Prime Day: 10 gifts for children under £20
Hatching Growing Unicorn Eggs | 43% off at Amazon
Was £24.99 Now £14.24
This super-fun colourful toy includes six eggs with a unicorn inside. Just add water and watch your unicorn grow up to 600% in size!
Toyrific Hobby Horse| 20% off at Amazon
Was £19.99 Now £15.99
He’s a lot cheaper to feed than the real thing! This hobby horse has a plush head with a bridle and sturdy reins. He makes fun horse sounds, too!
Barbie Horse with Sounds, Toys, Music and Accessories| 60% off at Amazon
Was £49.99 Now £19.99
Inspired by Barbie: The Great Horse Chase Netflix series, this toy horse blinks, dances, bows and moves with 20+ accompanying sounds. There’s a huge selection of accessories to encourage storytelling play – and we can’t find it at this price anywhere else.
The Pony Whisperer by Esme Higgs| 19% off at Amazon
Was £7.99 Now £6.49
The fourth Starlight Stables Gang instalment is here, written by influencer This Esme and Jo Cotterill.
Puzzle Book Horses and Ponies | 8% off at Amazon
Was £5.99 Now £5.51
Kids will love these brain-tickling puzzles and testing their knowledge with pony-theme quizzes, number games, word searches and more from National Geographic Kids.
My Book of Horses and Ponies | 34% off at Amazon
Was £9.99 Now £6.61
Perfect for kids aged five to seven, this book is backed with must-know info on pony breeds, equestrian sports and more with beautiful pictures and illustrations.
Schleich Horse Club Lisa & Storm | 23% off at Amazon
Was £19.99 Now £15.49
Sporty, posable Lisa and her powerful Hanoverian gelding, Storm, come with a ten-piece set of horse riding accessories, perfect for imaginative play.
Playmobil Country Horse Vet set | 28% off at Amazon
Was £17.99 Now £12.91
This interactive vet playset comes with a vet, owner and horse, as well as number medical accessories for setting up your very own horse hospital.
My Little Pony Winter Wonderland Creative Colouring book | 29% off at Amazon
Was £6.99 Now £4.99
Set your little one’s creativity free with this magical wintery colouring book.
Enamel Pony Keychain | 29% off at Amazon
Was £10.79 Now £9.17
Every child loves a keyring – and with this one they can show off their pony-mad status.
Not found what you’re looking for? Here are more gifts for the pony-mad child.
You may also be interested in:
64 great gift ideas for pony-mad children
I’ve been testing this riding robe-style coat and it’s less than £60 for Amazon Prime Day
Spillers’ entire new supplement range is on sale for Amazon Prime Day with the biggest saving yet!
My pick of the best Prime Day deals for equestrians on day one: 40 deals I think are worth it
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website