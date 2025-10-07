



Oversized robe-style coats have surged in popularity over the last few years – and I’ve found an excellent Prime Day deal from a brand you might not have heard of yet, but don’t let that put you off as I’ve put it to the test. You can get this Two Bare Feet Riding Robe for just £59.99, which is a saving of 40% – and it would make an ideal Christmas gift.

Two Bare Feet Hi-Vis Riding Robe | Save 40% at Amazon

RRP £99.99, Now £59.99

Oversized, wind and waterproof riding robe with a soft sherpa fleece lining, reflective detailing and practical features for riding. Available in a choice of nine colours and four sizes. View Deal

This style of long riding coat is great for covering up when doing horses on the way to work or keeping show kit on competition days – as well as daily wear as a horse owner, of course. Robes can be pricey – especially ones specifically designed for horse riding – but that’s what makes this discount one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals for equestrians.

I currently have this coat on test (along with lots of other robe-style coats) in adult XS (I’m a UK12) and it has not disappointed. I have worn this coat for walking, riding, yard chores and camping in very wet and windy conditions and it has not let me down. Even with regular use and washing it has fared well.

What I love about the Two Bare Feet Riding Robe

10,000mm waterproof rating (will keep you dry during heavy rain!)

Made specifically for riding with zipped side vents and leg straps

Eco-friendly waterproof finish

Soft sherpa lining (although not as heavy as some others on the market)

Multiple pockets, and the outer ones are zipped and fleece lined

Reflective binding and logos

Hood is peaked and adjustable

Variety of colour options

This coat may be the perfect addition to your wardrobe if you’re working to a budget but don’t want to compromise on quality – and I think getting an equestrian specific one is really important if you want to ride in it. Now is a great time to snap it up with 40% off.

