Hobby horse riders to join Olympians at first international event of the season





The first “international” hobby horse competition in the UK is due to take place next month, at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby Park.

The event, from 28 to 30 March, is the first international horse trials of the UK season, so Olympic and championship horses and riders may well be on the entry list. And joining them this year, will be lower-level, though no less welcome, riders, and horses whose way of going may seem a bit wooden.

Hobby Horse Adventures, which runs competitions across the country, is to run a range of practice classes for this first international fixture. Classes to run include clear round, “Grand National” races, mounted games, chase me Charlie and barrel racing, as well as showjumping.

“BEDE Events is always keen to be the first to try something new, so why not the first international hobby horse competition?” said event director Stuart Buntine.

“For Thoresby one of our key aims is to build a wider audience we can showcase the best of eventing to. By welcoming Hobby Horse Adventures to the Spring Carnival, we’re bringing a new type of equestrian audience to the event, and giving our family audience a new activity to engage in.”

Classes can be entered on the day, and the Hobby Horse Adventures trade stand will “loan” ponies for those who want to try the sport for the first time.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Hobby Horsing has always been good old-fashioned wholesome fun. We have all done it as kids with the traditional long-sticked hobby horses, but this is hobby horsing with a twist now.

“The current sport storming across the UK, Europe and the world is showjumping on hobby horses with shorter sticks to enable the child to compete over custom-made (lightweight) show jumps made for little legs. Just come and have a go; even the parents can join in! Suitable for any age – who doesn’t like running, jumping and just having FUN?”

The Sunday of the event is Mother’s Day, and visitors can join the “great Thoresby Mother’s Day treasure hunt”, which has a £2,000 holiday package as a prize.

