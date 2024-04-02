Gold medallists, five-star winners and Zara Tindall: 17 pictures of top pairs at Thoresby





Sunshine, top horses and the start of the international eventing season in Britain… it’s time to check out our gallery of Thoresby pictures.

The Eventing Spring Carnival ran over the Easter weekend and the organising team made a huge effort to offer combinations a run in the face of difficult weather in the build-up. The flagship class is the Lycetts Grantham Cup, plus there was a second CCI4*-S section, which ran under the sponsorship of organisers BEDE Events, and an advanced, as well as lower level national and international classes.

Thoresby pictures

Michele and Archie Saul’s Lordships Graffalo, last year’s Badminton Horse Trials winner and European champion under Ros Canter, enjoys a steady run for 12th in the Grantham Cup.

Five-star stalwarts: Alice Casburn and her mother Caroline’s home-bred Topspin land eighth in the Grantham Cup, a warm-up for another tilt at Badminton.

Austin O’Connor and The Salty Syndicate’s Colorado Blue, last year’s Maryland 5 Star winners, finish as runners up in the Grantham Cup.

Emily King and Valmy Biats – owned by his rider, his breeder Philippe Brivois and a syndicate – win the Grantham Cup for the second year running. The pair are Badminton-bound.

Christopher Stone’s Chilli Knight, the Bicton Horse Trials one-off five-star winner in 2021, returns to four-star level after the best part of two years off injured. He and Gemma Stevens had a quiet run in the Grantham Cup and will head to Badminton

Jonelle Price and The Grape Syndicate’s Grappa Nera, the 2022 Pau Horse Trials winner, are another pair with Badminton in their sights

Laura Collett and London 52 put in a professional performance as they continue their Olympic selection campaign, taking fifth in the Grantham Cup. The three-time five-star winner belongs to his rider, Karen Bartlett and Keith Scott

Harry Meade’s experienced five-star horse Away Cruising, owned by Jane Dear and Charlotte Opperman, has an easy pre-Badminton run in the Grantham Cup

Pippa Funnell and Nick and Sarah Ross’s MCS Maverick claim second in the advanced section. The Bramham Horse Trials winner is entered for his five-star debut at Badminton

Libby Seed, a rare amateur rider at the top level, and Heartbreaker Star Quality, jump a double clear in the Grantham Cup in the build-up to Badminton. The mare belongs to her rider and Libby’s parents Lesley and Jonathon

Ros Canter steers Izilot DHI, owned by his rider and Alex Moody, to sixth place. Izilot DHI, last year’s Pau winner, holds an entry for both Badminton and Kentucky Three-Day Event

Tim Price and Joe and Alex Giannamore’s Vitali finish fourth in the Grantham Cup. They head back to Badminton after seventh there last year

William Fox-Pitt pilots Amanda Gould’s Grafennacht to fourth in the advanced. The pair were second at Maryland 5 Star last year and are Badminton-bound

Zara Tindall and Class Affair, owned by Gleadhill House Stud, jump a double clear in the advanced. They are entered for Badminton

Yasmin Ingham and Rehy DJ, owned by Janette Chinn and The Sue Davies Fund, claim 11th in the Grantham Cup. He is likely to go back to Luhmühlen Horse Trials in June, where he finished third last year

Tim Price and the 2022 Boekelo winner Happy Boy, owned by Susan Lamb and Therese Miller, take ninth in the Grantham Cup

Thoresby pictures by Peter Nixon

Full report from Thoresby in this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (dated 4 April).

