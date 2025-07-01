Complete your equestrian experience – by buying hobby horse poo (and a scoop to pick it up)





It brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “rarer than rocking horse poo”, doesn’t it?

If you’re the owner of the sort of horse that comes with one (wooden) leg rather than four (one of the best hobby horses), and you feel the whole experience is not quite as realistic as you’d like, fear not. Redpost Equestrian is selling actual hobby horse poo – and a scoop to pick it up with.

The discerning hobby horse owner can pick up the HKM Hobby Horse Horse Droppings set (five pieces, one size) for £9.95, “each crafted from high-quality felt wool, designed to enhance imaginative play”.



“Perfectly suited for use with products in the HKM Hobby Horse range, these felt droppings add a realistic and humorous touch to your hobby horse experience,” the item description states. “Whether for creative play or themed events, these accessories bring an extra level of enjoyment to your hobby horse activities, making them a great addition to your collection.”

To complete your stable, you can also get an HKM Hobby Horsing Stable Mate Poop Scoop, for £33.95; a wooden manure collector, broom and rake set that “teaches young horse fans how to handle their hobby horse responsibly in a playful way”.



Redpost Equestrian managing director Ben Tuff told H&H the team feels the items highlight the realities of owning a horse or pony, and can start conversations about the responsibilities involved in owning and caring for animals.

“In many ways, it’s not so different from crying dolls or Tamagotchis – interactive experiences that teach care and responsibility. Any toy or hobby that brings people closer to horses and perhaps encourage learning is a positive thing in our view.”

H&H has reported on the huge increase in popularity of hobby horsing, and the fact it might help attract more people into the equestrian industry. And surely hobby horse poo is just one more way of sharing the magic.



