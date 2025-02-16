Opinion* Why the negativity? Hobby-horsing could have benefits for us all





When it was announced last week that hobby horse classes would feature at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby, the reaction from the equestrian world was perhaps predictable.

Although some people thought it was a brilliant idea, there were also those who were not so positive. “Pathetic,” one said on the H&H Facebook page, and another added: “Stupid. It is not a real equestrian discipline, and to try to make it into one, shows just how far the intelligence of society has fallen. It is fine if they want to have their own shows. I used to have those growing up, and they can serve as a source of entertainment, but it is just that, entertainment.”

Yes, it is entertainment. And what could be the issue in that?

I think the event organisers BEDE have played a blinder here. Like it or not – and as many other comments on the H&H page showed, many do like it – hobby horsing is here to stay and growing in popularity. Huge numbers of people take part in it, and by including it in a prestigious equestrian event, all those people, who may not have otherwise, will go to Thoresby. While they’re there, they will doubtless also watch some of the eventing, realise this is all good fun, and hopefully we’ve got some new fans of horse sport.

As H&H reported last year, it is hoped that hobby-horsing may benefit the equestrian world by introducing people to riding, as well as supporting show centres. If this happens, we all benefit as if events aren’t financially viable, they won’t run, and the more people who support events, as spectators or competitors, the more likely it is they will thrive. A bigger industry benefits all of us; so what if people come in via horses with one leg rather than four?

And even if there are people who prefer competing with the wooden one-legged horses, good for them. It’s good exercise, it’s being outside, it’s having fun with other people, harming no one and benefiting lots of people, and what’s the problem with that? Well played, BEDE; I wouldn’t be surprised if other venues follow suit.

