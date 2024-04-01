Plaits optional and toes pointed: showing society introduces hobby horse championship





Plaits will be optional, as toes pointed and elegance and energy will be the key determiners in the British Show Pony Society’s (BSPS) new hobby horse classes.

The society has announced that the classes will run at some of its area shows, with qualifying opportunities for a final at the summer championships.

Classes will run for two age ranges; three to six and seven to 11. Competitors will each perform a freestyle show, no longer than two minutes’ duration, and there will be 50 marks on offer for coordination, balance, energy and body control, and 50 for “overall performance of the show with energy and appeal”.

A BSPS spokesman told H&H: “The BSPS wanted to embrace the hobby horse craze as an addition to our fabulous children’s entertainment programme, which sets the society apart from others in providing all-round family fun.”

The rules state that each competitor must be mounted on a hobby horse to compete, and that all riders must wear shoes.

“There is no specific dress code but trainers or gym shoes should be flexible to point your toes,” the rules state. “Your hobby horse can be plaited or unplaited.”

The top three in each section will qualify for the summer championships; the series is sponsored by LeMieux, and there will be a £300 voucher on offer for the winners.

“The BSPS is a children’s society and, as such, it is important to ensure that we make sure our championship shows are fun for all our smaller members,” a BSPS spokesman said.

“We hope that this will raise awareness of our extensive children’s entertainment programme at both the BSPS summer and winter championships. All the children’s entertainment is free and includes a playbus, craft room, iBox bus, football competition, fancy dress, disco and fashion show, and parties for the adults.”

