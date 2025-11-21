



I love getting the Christmas decorations up early as it brings a little extra joy to my home – and I can’t think of a better way to decorate than by adding a horsey twist!

Whether you’re decorating your own home, looking for a thoughtful gift for a horse lover, or adding a secret horse to your tree in a non-horsey household, we think these ones are worth considering.

Best horse Christmas decorations

Emily Cole ‘Sugarplum Fairy’ wooden horse tree decoration

From the very talented artist, Emily Cole, this is the tree decoration you didn’t know you needed. It brings equestrian humour to your home and is guaranteed to make you smile.

View now at emilycole.com

Equetech horse beaded embroidered tree decoration

Each decoration is hand-made and thoughtfully adorned with handmade beads, and the use of rich velvet fabrics and festive embellishments makes it super-Christmas. There are five limited edition designs to choose from.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Horse themed ceramic baubles – 6 pack

Hand-made set of six ceramic baubles that are approx 6cm in diameter. Choose from ‘Mare-y Christmas’ or ‘Woah woah woah’ – these horse Christmas decorations will bring a smile to anyone’s face.

View now at etsy.com

Bear & Rose personalised horse decoration

Add a rustic natural feel to your Christmas tree with these horse shaped decorations – and get them personalised. They also make ideal gifts for people at the yard (which is how Georgia got hers in the main image) or a wonderful keepsake for years to come.

View now at bearandrose.co.uk

Gabriella Shaw Ceramics horse bone china bauble

This unique, beautiful white bone china bauble is hand decorated. Produced in the UK, these are truly unique and will be treasured for years to come. Choose from 8 different coloured horses or a mix of colours – you can also add a name to make it extra special!

View now at notonthehighstreet.com

Horse and rider gingerbread man hanging felt decoration

This cute felt hanging decoration is hand-made and made to order so make sure you order with plenty of time for delivery.

View now at etsy.com

Personalised horse portrait bauble

This custom hand-painted watercolour horse portrait captures your horse’s unique character and spirit. Crafted with care with heartfelt sentiment, becoming a treasured decoration year after year.

View now at etsy.com

Sparkling horse hanging ornament

If you love the sparkle, this hanging horse will fit right in!

View now at amazon.co.uk

Harrods ceramic rocking horse flat bauble

Add a touch of tradition to your festive display with this ceramic flat bauble from Harrods. This one in particular showcases a hand-painted centre of a rocking horse with the store’s name stamped beneath, framed by a red and white candy-cane border.

View now at harrords.com

Kramer Showmaster Christmas baubles set

A pack of six large shatterproof Christmas baubles featuring a captivating sparkling horse design. Available in red or silver.

View now at kramer.co.uk

Zara wool horse Christmas tree decoration

Wool Christmas tree decoration in the shape of a carousel horse.

View now at zarahome.com

Felt pony head Christmas decoration

This cute little handmade felt pony head will look great on the tree, as a small gift for a pony lover or stocking filler for a loved one.

View now at gallopguru.com

Grays 1922 horse hanging tree decoration

This horse decoration with golden detailing is available in five different colours so you will be sure to find something to fit your Christmas decor or your horse’s colour.

View now at grays1922.com

Injured Jockeys Fund racehorse tree decoration

This bespoke IJF design Christmas decoration is handmade and sewn with decorative gold thread on colourful felt. If you want to supporting a good cause this year, each purchase helps to support injured jockeys and their families.

View now at ijf.org.uk

Army Benevolent Fund Embroidered cavalry horse Christmas decoration

This handmade decoration is beautifully finished and brilliantly detailed made from ethically sourced materials. Also available as Windsor grey horse design. 100% of the profits from the sale of this item go directly towards supporting the Army family.

View now at abfshop.org

The Donkey Sanctuary mini felt donkey Christmas decoration

These handmade felt adorable donkey decorations will look great on the tree and each purchase helps to support a great cause. There are three sweet designs to choose from.

View now at thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk

