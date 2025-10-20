{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Christmas cards – with a horsey twist, of course

Georgia Guerin Georgia Guerin

    • I’m a traditional and love sending (and receiving!) a card, whether it’s Christmas, birthday or ‘thinking of you’. If you’re the same, why not let your loved ones know you’re thinking of them this year with one of our favourite horse Christmas cards. Many Christmas cards also support a charity and if you would specifically like to support an equine or equestrian cause, you can jump down to view the cards that support horsey charities.

    Some cards are sold individually making them perfect for a special someone, while others are sold as a pack to send out to all your friends, so make sure you check you have the right amount before you buy.

    My favourite horsey Christmas cards for 2025

    six designs from Thelwell Christmas card pack

    Thelwell Christmas Assorted Multipack

    Pack size: Eight

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Pony Nut Gifts Santa’s Helper Christmas Card

    Pony Nut Gifts ‘Santa’s Helper’

    Pack size: Single, two, four or 10

    View now at etsy.com

    Pony Nut Gifts Shetlands In Christmas Jumpers

    Pony Nut Gifts Shetlands In Christmas Jumpers

    Pack size: Single, two, four or 10

    View now at etsy.com

    Two donkeys in the snow with a robin Christmas card

    Donkey & Robin

    Pack size: 10

    In aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care and Save The Children.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Christmas card showing horse biting carrot nose off a snowman

    Art Beat ‘Charity Nibbles’

    Pack size: 6

    In aid of Shelter.

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Wrendale Pony Christmas card

    Wrendale Designs ‘One Horse Open Sleigh’

    Pack size: Up to 30

    View now at amazon.com

    Shetland pony with fairy lights Christmas card

    Shetland Pony with Fairy Lights

    Pack size: Up to ten

    View now at etsy.com

    Thelwell ‘Showjumping Santa’ Christmas card

    Thelwell ‘Showjumping Santa’

    Pack size: Single

    View now at amazon.co.uk

    Horse in Christmas jumper card design

    ‘Christmas Jumper’

    Pack size: Up to 48

    View now at etsy.com

    Christmas cards supporting horsey charities

    These cards are listed alphabetically by charity name.

    Blue Cross Christmas card with white horse galloping in the snow

    Blue Cross

    ‘A gallop in the snow’
    £5.99 for 10 or £15.45 for 30
    View now at shop.bluecross.org.uk

    Bransby Charity Christmas card Letters to santa

    Bransby Horses

    ‘Letters to Santa’
    £4.25 for 10
    View now at bransbyhorses.co.uk

    The British Thoroughbred Retraining Centre Christmas Card

    The British Thoroughbred Retraining Centre

    ‘Snowy Muzzle’
    £6 for 10
    View now at britishtrc.co.uk

    Equine grass sickness fund charity Christmas card Best friends

    Equine Grass Sickness Fund

    ‘Best friends’
    £2 for 10
    View now at grasssickness.org.uk

    HAPPA charity Christmas card

    Horse and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA)

    ‘Shetland in the snow’
    £3.50 for 10
    View now at happadirect.co.uk

    The Horse Trust charity Christmas card Samson

    The Horse Trust

    ‘Samson in the snow’
    £5 for 10
    View now at horsetrust.org.uk

    IJF Christmas card

    Injured Jockeys Fund

    ‘December Dawn’ by Caroline Cook
    £8.50 for 10
    View now at shop.ijf.org.uk

    Mare & Foal Sanctuary horse Christmas card

    Mare & Foal Sanctuary

    ‘Christmas Morning’
    £4.99 for 10
    View now at mareandfoal.org

    Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund Christmas card

    Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund

    ‘All is bright’ by Debbie Askew
    £5.60 (including delivery) for 10
    View now at mdirf.co.uk

    Northcote Horses charity Christmas card

    Northcote Horses

    ‘Christmas Companions’ by Diane Smith
    £5.50 for 10
    View now at northcotehorses.com

    Redwings charity Christmas card Winter Fjord

    Redwings

    ‘Winter Fjord Pony’
    £4 for 10
    View now at redwings.org.uk

    Ride high charity Christmas card

    Ride High

    ‘I asked for hay… not a sleigh!’
    £5 for 10
    View now at ridehigh.org

    The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust Christmas card showing horses in the snow

    The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust

    ‘To the stable’ by Jonathan Armigel Wade
    £8 for 10
    View now at thevoiceofracing.com

    World Horse Welfare Christmas card showing Shetland pony with a snowman

    World Horse Welfare

    ‘Dancer building a snowman’
    £4.50 for 10
    View now at shop.worldhorsewelfare.org

    What is the last posting date for Christmas?

    To get your 2025 greeting cards to their destination in time for Christmas, the last guaranteed Royal Mail posting date is Wednesday 17 December (2nd class) and Saturday 20 December (1st class and Signed For).

    You may like...