Christmas cards – with a horsey twist, of course

I’m a traditional and love sending (and receiving!) a card, whether it’s Christmas, birthday or ‘thinking of you’. If you’re the same, why not let your loved ones know you’re thinking of them this year with one of our favourite horse Christmas cards. Many Christmas cards also support a charity and if you would specifically like to support an equine or equestrian cause, you can jump down to view the cards that support horsey charities.

Some cards are sold individually making them perfect for a special someone, while others are sold as a pack to send out to all your friends, so make sure you check you have the right amount before you buy.

My favourite horsey Christmas cards for 2025

Thelwell Christmas Assorted Multipack

Pack size: Eight

View now at amazon.co.uk

Pony Nut Gifts ‘Santa’s Helper’

Pack size: Single, two, four or 10

View now at etsy.com

Pony Nut Gifts Shetlands In Christmas Jumpers

Pack size: Single, two, four or 10

View now at etsy.com

Donkey & Robin

Pack size: 10

In aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care and Save The Children.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Art Beat ‘Charity Nibbles’

Pack size: 6

In aid of Shelter.

View now at amazon.co.uk

Wrendale Designs ‘One Horse Open Sleigh’

Pack size: Up to 30

View now at amazon.com

Shetland Pony with Fairy Lights

Pack size: Up to ten

View now at etsy.com

Thelwell ‘Showjumping Santa’

Pack size: Single

View now at amazon.co.uk

‘Christmas Jumper’

Pack size: Up to 48

View now at etsy.com



Christmas cards supporting horsey charities

These cards are listed alphabetically by charity name.

Blue Cross

‘A gallop in the snow’

£5.99 for 10 or £15.45 for 30

View now at shop.bluecross.org.uk Bransby Horses ‘Letters to Santa’

£4.25 for 10

View now at bransbyhorses.co.uk The British Thoroughbred Retraining Centre ‘Snowy Muzzle’

£6 for 10

View now at britishtrc.co.uk Equine Grass Sickness Fund ‘Best friends’

£2 for 10

View now at grasssickness.org.uk Horse and Ponies Protection Association (HAPPA) ‘Shetland in the snow’

£3.50 for 10

View now at happadirect.co.uk The Horse Trust ‘Samson in the snow’

£5 for 10

View now at horsetrust.org.uk

Injured Jockeys Fund

‘December Dawn’ by Caroline Cook

£8.50 for 10

View now at shop.ijf.org.uk

Mare & Foal Sanctuary

‘Christmas Morning’

£4.99 for 10

View now at mareandfoal.org

Mark Davies Injured Riders Fund

‘All is bright’ by Debbie Askew

£5.60 (including delivery) for 10

View now at mdirf.co.uk

Northcote Horses

‘Christmas Companions’ by Diane Smith

£5.50 for 10

View now at northcotehorses.com

Redwings

‘Winter Fjord Pony’

£4 for 10

View now at redwings.org.uk

Ride High

‘I asked for hay… not a sleigh!’

£5 for 10

View now at ridehigh.org

The Sir Peter O’Sullevan Charitable Trust

‘To the stable’ by Jonathan Armigel Wade

£8 for 10

View now at thevoiceofracing.com

World Horse Welfare ‘Dancer building a snowman’

£4.50 for 10

View now at shop.worldhorsewelfare.org

What is the last posting date for Christmas?

To get your 2025 greeting cards to their destination in time for Christmas, the last guaranteed Royal Mail posting date is Wednesday 17 December (2nd class) and Saturday 20 December (1st class and Signed For).

