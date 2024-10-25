



Thinking about getting ready for Christmas by treating yourself (or someone else, of course) to one of the best equestrian Advent calendars? I think getting ahead with the festive preparations is an excellent idea – and sorting out your Advent calendar is a great way to get started. These days you’re not limited to chocolates behind a door – or even the best treat Advent calendars for horses – now you can make the Christmas countdown extra special with a luxury equestrian Advent calendar that is packed full of products for both horse and rider to enjoy.

With many of the best equestrian Advent calendars being limited edition and small production numbers, I suggest order as early as you can to avoid disappointment when gift shopping for a horse lover. Plus, because you need it ready for the beginning of December, it’s good to get one job out of the way. I’ve rounded up my favourite luxury Advent calendars that are packed full of best-selling equestrian products so you can compare them and choose the best one for you.

Best equestrian Advent calendars

Supreme Products Giant Advent Calendar

RRP: £199.99

Size: 24 days

This giant calendar is about as big as they come, and brand new for 2024. It’s filled with 24 full-sized products from Supreme’s best-selling range behind the numbered doors. Supreme Products are leaders in equine preparation products and garments so the perfect gift for any horse owner – especially if they love to keep their horse looking smart. Products included are worth more than £277.

Aztec Diamond Luxury Equestrian Advent Calendar

RRP: £150

Size: 12 days

This limited edition luxury calendar is housed in a spectacular 12-drawer box. Each drawer holds unreleased and unseen gifts from Aztec Diamond for both horse and rider that have been designed exclusively and are limited to the 2024 calendar. Alongside the new products, you’ll find Aztec Diamond icons, too. Products included are worth more than £300.

Forelock and Fringe Advent Calendar

RRP: £159.99

Size: 24 days

This 24-day calendar is designed by equestrians for equestrians. You can also get your horse involved with the festive fun as this one includes tasty treats, too. Offering a magical mix of full-sized and some limited edition, high quality items, this Advent calendar includes rider clothing, horse grooming products, treats and accessories from well-known brands. Products included are worth more than £230.

Ancora Equestrian Luxury Advent Calendar

RRP: £120

Size: 12 days

This luxurious calendar is a must-have for any horse enthusiast. With 12 days of gifts included, it features a range of Ancora equestrian-themed surprises behind each door. Why not treat yourself or someone special to this unique and exciting gift that will make the days leading up to Christmas even more magical. Products included are worth more than £250.

Jewels & Horses Limited Equestrian Classic Christmas 12 day Advent Calendar

RRP: £250

Size: 12 days

If you’re looking for a fantastic gift for a horse owner (or for yourself) and you have a flexible budget then look no further as Jewels & Horses have just what you need. You can enjoy unwrapping 12 days of goodies from Eskadron, Harcour, Pikeur, Kingsland, Animo and others. You’re guaranteed six luxury branded big items and six surprises for your horse. Products included are worth around £350.

Dark Horse Equestrian 12-Day Advent Calendar

RRP: £145

Size: 12 days

Brand new for 2024. Dark Horse Equestrian have produced 12 days of exclusive clothing and accessories for you to love in the lead up to Christmas. This is the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one. All you need to do is select your clothing size – the products still remain a surprise as all twelve items are individually numbered and wrapped inside a box. Products included are worth more than £245.

Jewels & Horses Limited Equestrian Luxury Christmas 12-Day Advent Calendar

RRP: £350

Size: 12 days

This is the perfect gift for any horse rider who loves a touch of luxury. Jewels & Horses 12-day calendar guarantees ten big items from luxury brands and two surprises for your horse. You will enjoy unwrapping 12 days of goodies from Eskadron, Harcour, Pikeur, Kingsland, Animo and others. Products included are worth around £450.

