‘A glimmer of hope’ as new pentathlon body puts horse welfare at its heart





A new organisation to run pentathlon including horse riding has been welcomed, as it pledges to put welfare at its heart, while operating in an “ethical, transparent” way.

H&H reported last week that the Pony Club International Alliance (PCIA) and the International Pentathlon Association (IPA) are to collaborate to “develop, promote and manage equestrian multi-sport”.

Modern pentathlon, run by international governing body UIPM, replaced riding with an obstacle competition, after distressing scenes at the Tokyo Olympics. Many pentathletes spoke out against the decision, and now the IPA has been formed to allow them to ride again.

IPA director Alex Watson, a three-time Olympic pentathlete who also managed the Australian team at the Sydney Games, told H&H replacing riding with an obstacle course is “like taking cycling out of triathlon and replacing it with golf”.

“It was forced on the community against the vast majority of athletes’ wishes,” he said.

Mr Watson said, as other pentathletes have before, that riding was not prioritised by UIPM, which meant athletes could qualify for major competitions without the appropriate equestrian skill, but the new alliance will change that.

“The only way forward is to have a complete reset,” he said. “To go to a fundamental principle that to be involved, you must have a riding background and be an equestrian athlete, not an athlete who suddenly gets on a horse. People don’t want to watch athletes kamikazeing their way round a course they’re not capable of.”

He added that all IPA athletes will have to be a Pony Club member or equivalent, as this will give them horsemanship as well as riding skills, and qualify to ride at a certain level. The idea is that for national competition, members will ride their own horses, then for international, horses would be borrowed as they have in previous UIPM competition.

“Horse welfare will be paramount and we need a really good relationship with the equestrian community,” Mr Watson said. “It must stand alone, not rely on being part of the Olympics, and we’re determined it will be ethically managed and governed, open and transparent.

“There’s a huge amount of work to do but I feel very positive about where we are and the enthusiasm of the global community and both organisations.”

‘Brilliant solution’

Former British tetrathlete Richard Mulcaster, whose daughters compete in the sport, told H&H that Pony Club involvement is key.

“They’re the tried-and-tested equestrian organisation; that’s what’s been missing,” he said. “Having the Pony Club to take it to the next level is a brilliant solution.”

“My girls love the sport but are at the age they’re looking ahead; three years ago they wanted to take it all the way but then they weren’t interested in pentathlon without the horse element,” he added.

“I coach for the Cheshire Hunt branch and must have had a couple of hundred kids looking for their next step. Athletics with equestrianism has been around as long as the Olympics but has lost that pathway so to have a glimmer of hope back is absolutely brilliant. There are thousands of people like us across the world, and this is testament to that.”

It is hoped there will be a British and a US open competition next spring, as the organisations try to secure dates.

Pony Club CEO Marcus Capel told H&H the Pony Club is fully supportive of the IPA and this agreement.

“This is great all round, for sport and for equestrianism,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity.”

Mr Capel said he and others in the Pony Club here and internationally have been involved from the start so he is confident in the IPA’s integrity, governance and operation, as well as the details of the agreement.

“The global implications have been very carefully considered and it provides that route for members to go on,” he said. “I’m very supportive of it and excited about how it will develop.”

A UIPM spokesperson told H&H: “UIPM is the sole governing body of the Olympic sport of modern pentathlon. Riding remains one of the disciplines within the sport as per UIPM statutes and this gives member federations the possibility to arrange national or regional competitions that include riding.

“Having successfully secured a place on the Olympic programme for LA 2028 with the introduction of a ninja-style obstacle discipline, UIPM continues to oversee global masters competitions that include riding.

“UIPM has no affiliation with external bodies that purport to develop their own iteration of pentathlon multi-sports. Any such unofficial initiative would operate outside the global pentathlon multi-sports movement, and therefore outside the Olympic movement.”

