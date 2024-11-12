New international body to run pentathlon competitions that include riding horses





Athletes who want to compete in pentathlon including the equestrian element will still be able to, as two organisations have signed a “historic” agreement.

The Pony Club International Alliance (PCIA) and the International Pentathlon Association (IPA) have announced that they are to collaborate to “develop, promote and manage equestrian multi-sport”.

The IPA has been formed to allow athletes to take part in pentathlon as it was, until the UIPM, the international governing body for modern pentathlon, replaced the riding element, three months after distressing scenes at the Tokyo Olympics. The Paris Games was the last to feature showjumping.

A joint statement from the organisations said PCIA has a “strong tradition of international participation and competition in tetrathlon (horse riding, swimming, running and pistol shooting), and IPA has been formed to develop the aspirations of young athletes who wish to participate in pentathlon (horse riding, swimming, running, pistol shooting and fencing)”.

“Working together, PCIA and IPA will promote pathways for athletes of all ages and abilities to explore harmonious relationships with horses and athletic performance for fun and fitness in activities and competition,” the statement said.

Competition will run in aquathon; running and swimming, and equathon; running, swimming and riding, as well as tetrathlon and pentathlon.

“Both organisations will work together to embrace the world’s best practice in athlete safety and animal welfare, ensuring that competition logistics are appropriate to the level of ability and training of athletes and horses,” the statement said.

PCIA chair Ben Duke added: “The PCIA mission is to create opportunities to support equine education, friendship and leadership across the world, and this association with IPA allows us to support and promote multi-sport equestrian activities for our members.

“Competition and sport with our equine partners builds character, unique athletic skills and sportsmanship. Working with IPA will encourage global participation and we are pleased to collaborate with IPA to further these goals.”

The organisations will share rules and technical information and work together on national and international competition, “including a possible international equestrian multi-sport games”.

Former Olympic pentathlete Alex Watson, a director of IPA, said: “Athletes of all ages and abilities from around the world will have the opportunity to enjoy participation at local Pony Club level through to regional, national and even international competition in exciting sport, testing their horse riding skills and personal athletic ability. To become a competent tetrathlete or pentathlete is a life achievement. IPA is extremely excited to have the opportunity to work with PCIA.”

The organisations will form a committee to “develop, promote and manage competition, technical information and rules”.

You may also be interested in:

