From Pony Club to Paris in two years: rider heads to Olympics





A rider who won the Pony Club national tetrathlon championship in 2022 is to represent Britain in the modern pentathlon at the Paris Olympics.

Charlie Brown, a former member of the Ludlow Hunt branch of the Pony Club, has been called up to Team GB after Myles Pillage withdrew on medical grounds.

Myles sustained a calf injury at the World Championships in June and “despite intensive rehabilitation he re-injured his calf upon return to training”, and there was not enough time for him to recover before Paris.

Team GB modern pentathlon team leader Georgina Harland said: “For Myles to have his dream of competing at the Olympic Games taken away from him due to injury is devastating. He has been such a valued member of the performance squad throughout his career and fully deserved his place in Paris. We all wish him well in his recovery and will do all we can to support him through this.

“This has given Charlie an incredible opportunity which I know he will grasp. He is a great athlete with so much potential and has been preparing alongside the team, so we are confident he is ready to perform.”

Charlie, who trains at the University of Bath where he is studying sports management and coaching, said he is “incredibly grateful for this opportunity”.

“To compete at an Olympic Games this early on in my career is something I am very proud of,” he said. “I am extremely gutted for my teammate and friend, Myles. He is an incredible athlete, who works exceptionally hard, and I wish him all the best with his recovery.

“I have worked really hard over the last few years leading up to Paris, with the aim to compete for Team GB for the Los Angeles 2028 Games. My results have really accelerated since my senior debut, 18 months ago, and I am so excited to represent Team GB and give it all I’ve got for the team.”

Pony Club CEO Marcus Capel said the organisation is very proud, adding: “Charlie’s dedication, hard work, and exceptional talent have led to this remarkable achievement.”

The modern pentathlon starts tomorrow (8 August). This is the last Olympics that will include showjumping, which is to be replaced with an obstacle race, and athletes will also compete in swimming, cross-country running, fencing and shooting.

