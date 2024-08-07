Paris Olympics to mark riding’s final appearance in modern pentathlon





The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will mark the final time riding features in modern pentathlon after more than 100 years.

Those involved are keen for a positive week for both athletes and horses, following a turbulent time for the sport as a result of distressing scenes at Tokyo.

Pentathletes face learning an entirely new sport for Los Angeles 2028 in obstacle racing. The decision sparked outrage after Tokyo, with athletes and national federations among those who disagreed with the move.

Instagram page Pentathlon United has been sharing emotional posts from athletes following the European Championships this month, the final non-Olympic modern pentathlon competition to include riding.

“It’s like changing the shape of the football to a rugby ball – that’s the extent of the change,” multiple British modern pentathlon medallist Kate Allenby told H&H.

“Pentathlon United has collated the stories from athletes of the loss and the sorrow they feel, the partnerships they have had with horses and what they have learnt from horses. It has also had messages from those who started modern pentathlon and wanted to ride, but never got the opportunity.”

Ms Allenby has previously spoken about how the damage to riding in the sport dates back decades.

Speaking to H&H ahead of Paris, she said athletes have been training for years as best they can within the frameworks given – but that the sport’s structure does not encourage athletes to prioritise riding.

“The athletes are an amazing group of people – the levels they perform at in the most diverse set of skills are extraordinary,” she said.

She added that the way the sport is run puts strong emphasis on the other four disciplines; the only riding qualifications needed for an Olympics are completion of one showjumping round in an Olympic qualifier without elimination or disqualification to “tick the box” and a UIPM, the international governing body for the sport, riding certificate that need not be signed by a qualified equestrian coach.

“If you asked any Olympic showjumper or event rider how many rounds they had jumped, it would be in the tens of thousands,” Ms Allenby said. “The framework is not encouraging athletes to get in the saddle.”

She added that the structure has reduced the number of riders in the finals at World Cups, so the opportunity to ride at that level of competition has also reduced. But in Paris, the new format means more competitors will showjump.

At Paris 2024, modern pentathlon is a 90-minute event comprising all five disciplines, starting with riding. This 90-minute format will take place in the semi-finals and finals of the men’s and women’s competitions, which are held on four days (8-11 August).

Ms Allenby voiced concern that if something were to go wrong early on, it potentially places other athletes “under an enormous amount of unfair pressure” for a much longer period of time than at past Games – and that horses and riders need better protection.

The FEI and World Horse Welfare offered the UIPM support to “learn lessons from the Tokyo Olympics”.

An FEI spokesperson told H&H the FEI has been involved in providing counselling and advice.

Changes for Paris include decreasing the number and height of jumps from 12 fences at 1.20m to 10 fences at 1.10m.

“The selection of the horses for the Olympic modern pentathlon was handled with great care over a six-month period in cooperation with renowned French equestrian institutions,” said the FEI spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that a delegation from the Paris 2024 organising committee met in November 2023 and March 2024 with representatives from the Institut Français du Cheval et de l’Équitation (Cadre Noir), Garde Républicaine, and L’École Militaire d’Équitation to select the 40 horses.

The delegation included Christophe Boisson, the Olympic modern pentathlon riding event coordinator, who has been the French national team coach since 2009, and Paris 2024 course-designer Teodor Sheytanov.

Mr Sheytanov had discussions with the horses’ usual riders and trainers about the technicalities of the courses to ensure the design of the Olympic courses is suitable for the selected horses. Chosen horses had a rehearsal, with their usual riders, at Versailles in June.

“Horses will be accompanied by Cadre Noir riders, veterinary professionals and carers from their home stables for the duration of their stay in Versailles to ensure they’re comfortable and welfare protected at all times,” said the spokesperson.

A UIPM spokesperson told H&H that “in the past few years, UIPM has made animal welfare a priority”.

He added that in addition to changing the rules, measures have been implemented to guarantee horses’ wellbeing, and that a “high level of service for horses will be provided” at Paris 2024.

“After a three-stage selection process, the horses competing in the pentathlon events this summer are considered by the organising committee and all stakeholders as high-level athletes and will be treated according to the highest welfare standards,” added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the horses will be examined at least three times: on arrival, at the veterinary inspection 24 hours before the events, and at a third inspection.

He said an animal welfare officer is appointed to oversee and co-supervise all modern pentathlon equestrian events, with a 24-hour veterinary clinic available. Horses’ temperatures will be taken twice a day, the arena surfaces are of high quality, the stabling is ventilated and supervised, and vets and farriers will be on duty “around the clock”.

“In addition to the above, the Paris 2024 organising committee and its partners implemented comfort and safety measures for horses that exceed the requirements of international regulations such as several lunging and paddock areas that will enable horse owners to let their horses graze and walk freely, while several cooling tents will be strategically placed,” he added.

