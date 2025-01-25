British Olympic gold medallist bows out after superb career





Olympic gold medallist Kate French has retired from modern pentathlon after a 17-year career.

Kate, 33, came up through the Pony Club and went on to represent Britain at three Olympic Games – Rio, Tokyo and Paris.

She has five World Championship medals, including team gold, plus six gold and three silvers from Europeans. In 2021, Kate became the first British woman to win Olympic gold in modern pentathlon – breaking an Olympic record in the process.

“To every coach, teammate and supporter – thank you all. It’s impossible to pick out specific people or moments to highlight, each one has shaped my journey in its own way and I am so grateful,” said Kate.

“This sport has taught me so much, and I leave with a heart full of happiness and a head full of wonderful memories. There were many highs and lows, but it’s been an amazing adventure and truth be told, I wouldn’t change a thing.

“Thank you for being part of this chapter of my life.”

Kate was appointed MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours List. Following a sabbatical in 2023, she returned to the sport to target Paris 2024. She was in strong contention for a medal, but had to withdraw ahead of the final owing to illness.

Jamie Cooke, Pentathlon GB head of performance, said: “I have been fortunate enough to have been alongside Kate throughout her career, joining the British Pathway Programme together in 2007.

“One of the best parts about any sports are the people you meet, and the journeys you go on. Our first competition in Gran Canaria seems a long time ago now, but to have trained alongside Kate, watched her compete and shared two Olympics together has been an absolute pleasure.

“From a performance side Kate dominated the sport, and from a personal side she continues to inspire in the way she did it. I wish her the best of luck in the future.”

Pentathlon GB chief executive Will Brown added: “Kate steps away from her role as a Pentathlon GB athlete after a truly phenomenal career in which she won at the highest possible levels in the sport.

“She is a role model and a leader to her fellow athletes and those around her and we know that she will continue to inspire current and future generations.”

