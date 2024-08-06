



The Paris Olympics is set to be a sporting bonanza you don’t want to miss and if you’re a fan of the modern penathlon, then we are here to help. If you’re lucky enough to be living in Australia or Canada, you’ll be able to watch all the action for free, but wherever you are in the world, we have what you need to know on how to watch modern pentathlon at the Paris Olympics live, which will include a showjumping phase for the final time. From LA2028, this phase will be replaced with an obstacle race.

How to watch modern pentathlon at the Paris Olympics in the UK

The BBC will broadcast some of the Olympic action on BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer, however, the BBC won’t have all the action. That currently belongs to Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+. A subscription to Discovery+ to watch the Olympics currently costs just £3.99 per month (discounted from it’s standard price of £6.99 a month) or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels.

But what if you aren’t at home to catch the modern pentathlon coverage of the Paris Olympics? Maybe you’re on holiday and don’t want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you’d usually be able to watch the event for free at home?

How to watch modern pentathlon at the Paris Olympics live from outside your country

If you’re travelling and still want to watch the Paris Olympics, this is how you can. Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Paris Olympics rights holders, you won’t be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, ensuring that all the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch modern pentathlon at the Paris Olympics in the US

NBCUniversal has broadcasting rights to the Paris 2024 Olympics in the US, with coverage likely to be spread across Peacock TV and its range of TV channels. These include NBC, USA Network and MSNBC.

How to watch Paris 2024 Olympics in the US without cable

Peacock costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes NBC, USA Network and MSNBC as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you’re new to the service you can get $10 off your first month.

Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC, USA Network and MSNBC is FuboTV. It’s a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN.

Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial.

How to watch modern pentathlon at the Paris Olympics in Canada

In Canada, Olympics coverage tends to be split between a range of different broadcasters, including CBC, Sportsnet and TSN.

CBC always offer plenty of events free to watch on CBC Gem. You can currently pay $4.99 per month for ad-free access to CBC Gem’s on-demand library, but if you don’t mind sitting through advert breaks, the service is free.

For Sportsnet, an SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month, $49.99 for four months, or $149.99 per year.

A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $249.99 per year.

You can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

How to watch modern pentathlon at the Paris Olympics in Australia

The entirety of the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be shown for free across Channel 9 and 9Gem in Australia. That means viewers will also be able to use a Paris 2024 Olympics live stream on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

It looks likely that Stan Sport will be providing ad-free coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a seven-day Stan Sport free trial.

The modern pentathlon timetable at the Paris Olympics

Five sports make up the modern penathlon competition: fencing, showjumping, swimming and lazer run (shooting and running combined). Here is an overview of the schedule of modern pentathlon events at the 2024 Olympics.

8 August

11am (10am British time): men’s fencing ranking round

2.30pm (1.30pm British time): women’s fencing ranking round

9 August

1pm (12pm British time): men’s semi-final A showjumping

1.40pm (12.40pm British time): men’s A semi-final fencing

2.10pm (1.10pm British time): men’s semi-final A swimming 200m freestyle

2.40pm (1.40pm British time): men’s semi-final A laser run

5pm (4pm British time): men’s semi-final B showjumping

5.40pm (4.40pm British time): men’s semi-final B fencing

6.10pm (5.10pm British time): men’s semi-final B swimming 200m freestyle

7.40pm (6.40pm British time): men’s semi-final B laser run

10 August

9.30am (8.30am British time): women’s semi-final A showjumping

10.10am (9.10am British time): women’s A semi-final fencing

10.40am (9.40am British time): women’s semi-final A swimming 200m freestyle

11.10am (10.10am British time): women’s semi-final A laser run

1.30pm (12.30pm British time): women’s semi-final B showjumping

2.10pm (1.10pm British time): women’s semi-final B fencing

2.40pm (1.40pm British time): women’s semi-final B swimming 200m freestyle

3.10pm (2.10pm British time): women’s semi-final B laser run

5.30pm (4.30pm British time): men’s final showjumping

6.10pm (5.10pm British time): men’s final fencing

6.40pm (5.40pm British time): men’s final swimming 200m freestyle

7.10pm (6.10pm British time): men’s final laser run

11 August

11am (10am British time): women’s final showjumping

11.40am (10.40am British time): women’s final fencing

12.10pm (11.10am British time): women’s final swimming 200m freestyle

12.40pm (11.40am British time): women’s final laser run

