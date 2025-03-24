



The best back protectors for horse riding are becoming increasingly popular with equestrians seeking a lighter alternative to one of the best body protectors. Although wearing some form of back protection is not required in most disciplines, having added protection can reduce the risk of injury while offering a feeling of security and boosting confidence in the saddle.

It’s important to note that these back protectors only cover the back and should not be confused with body protectors. They are not a direct alternative as they do not offer full rib protection or prevent injuries involving severe torsion, flexion, extension or crushing. Neither are they are not suitable for cross-country riding, but instead offer a lightweight option for everyday activities in the saddle.

If you are looking for a lighter option to a full body protector, here is a selection of back protectors to help you find something within your budget.

Best back protectors for horse riding

Charles Owen Shadow

Standard: Certified to EN1621-2-2014 motorcycle standard

Colours: Black

Sizes: Child (M–L) or adult (XS–XL), in short, regular or tall back lengths

RRP: From £80 (child) or from £106 (adult)

Reasons to buy

Fully flexible

Easy to use zip fastening

Machine washable cove

With an updated fit for 2024, this back protector has an ergonomic design. It offers superior back protection while offering complete freedom of movement as well as keeping you comfortable and cool. It features a central zip fastening and can be hidden under a show jacket. Child sizes available here

Champion Sculpt Back Protector

Standard: Certified to EN1621-2-2014 motorcycle standard

Colours: Black

Sizes: Adult (S–L), in standard or slim fit and short or regular back lengths

RRP: £136.49

Reasons to buy

12 sizes available

Airflow heat release system

Unisex fit

Machine washable cover

The Sculpt back protector offers lightweight and flexible protection. It features a military grade inner mesh fabric and ultra-lightweight foam with an airflow heat release system to keep you cool and comfortable in the saddle. It has a front zip for ease of fastening and offers a tailored fit with 12 size options.

Racesafe MotionLite

Standard: Certified to EN1621-2-2014 motorcycle standard

Colours: Black

Sizes: Child (6–14+yrs) or adult (UK6–18), in short, regular or long back lengths

RRP: From £115 (child) or £155 (adult)

Reasons to buy

Designed to be hidden under a show jacket

Technical material and design for added comfort

The MotionLite offers lightweight back protection while offering unlimited movement. The contoured fit uses staggered back protection panels and a premium fabric that offers maximum movement and an unbeatable fit. It is designed for a discreet fit under a show jacket, and features slimline protection in a technical gilet design.

This back protector comes with a two-year warranty. Child sizes available here.

Fouganza Flexible D30 Back Protector

Standard: Certified to EN1621-2-2014 motorcycle standard

Colours: Black

Sizes: Adult (S–L)

RRP: £59.99

Reasons to buy

Great value

Machine washable cover

This discreet back protector is light and adapts to the shape of your body for maximum comfort and freedom of movement. It features a mesh back for added ventilation and is secured with a front zip fastening.

Waldhausen Swing P24 Flex

Standard: Certified to EN1621-2-2014 motorcycle standard

Colours: Black

Sizes: Child (XS–L) or adult (S–XL)

RRP: From £79.95 (child) or £89.95 (adult)

Reasons to buy

5-layer protector panel in back area

Ergonomic cut

This back protector features a five-layer protector panel in the back area, which allows maximum freedom of movement without compromising on safety. The improved ergonomic cut and width adjustment provides a fit that adapts to your body.

The elasticated, lightweight and breathable fabric offers maximum comfort, while the front zip makes it easy to put on and take off. The silicone band on the hem prevents it from riding up and the inner foam can be removed to clean the outer fabric with a damp cloth. Child sizes available here.

Zandona Competition Vest

Standard: Certified to EN1621-2-2014 level 2 motorcycle standard

Colours: Black or white

Sizes: Child (XS–XL) or adult (S–L)

RRP: £149.90 (child) or £179.90 (adult)

Reasons to buy

Available in black and white

Large v-shaped neckline

This back protector features a shock-absorbing panel down the back, and it has elasticated side and front panels. The large V-shaped neckline allows it to be hidden underneath a show jacket, and helps to keep you cool and comfortable. It fastens with a a small zip at the front.

What is a back protector for?

Back protectors are designed to offer horse riders protection when they may not want to wear a full body protector during everyday riding activities. They are great for use when hacking, schooling, showjumping and dressage.

They have a slim, flexible design for ultimate comfort, which will allow you to carry out everyday riding with the added confidence you have some additional protection in the event of a fall.

What standard do back protectors need to be?

Unlike body protectors there is currently no recognised back protector standards for horse riding, so companies are using a motorcycle standard (EN1621-2-2014) as a baseline.

This standard is a European safety standard specifically designed for motorcycle back protectors that focuses on impact absorption and reducing force transferred to the spine in the event of a fall. It has two performance levels – all the back protectors listed in this guide conform to the higher EN1621 Level 2 protection.

What protection does a back protector give?

Back protectors are designed to offer some protection to your back in the event of a fall. They do not, however, offer full rib protection or prevent injuries involving severe torsion, flexion, and extension or crushing of the body.

They are usually made of an impact-absorbing foam insert at the back that is certified to motorcycle back protector standard EN1621-2-2014, and a fabric mid-layer garment, which must be used together.

Do I need to get a back protector fitted?

Wherever you choose to buy, we strongly recommend that you have your back protector fitted by a professional at a BETA-trained retailer.

