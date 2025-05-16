



Whether you’re schooling at home or galloping across country, the best air jackets can make all the difference when things don’t go to plan. Designed to inflate on impact, these high-tech vests offer an extra layer of protection without weighing you down or restricting movement.

If you’re competing cross-country, you’ll need to wear one of the best approved body protectors as standard – an air vest can then be worn over the top for added safety. In dressage and showjumping, air vests can be worn without a body protector, and they’re also gaining popularity in the hunting field for their discreet protection and comfort.

Want to know how air jackets are tested and certified? Here’s what the safety standards actually mean.

So, whether you’re buying your first air jacket, upgrading to a newer model, or looking for one that fits better over your competition gear, we’ve picked out some of the best options available, plus the key things to know before you buy.

Best air jackets: H&H’s quick guide

Best all-rounder: Helite Zip’In 2 Airbag Vest

Best for custom fit and tech features: Seaver Safefit Airbag Vest

Best value pick: Felix Bühler by Spark Air Vest

Best premium option: EquiAirbag EAB V4 Pro





Helite Zip’In 2 Airbag Vest

Colours: Black

Sizes: 12 sizes, including children’s sizes

Standard: NF S72-800:2022

RRP: £408–£489

Reasons to buy

Ultra-fast inflation (less than 0.1sec)

Can be worn alone or zipped into compatible outerwear

Lightweight (approx. 650g) with breathable mesh panels

Includes CO₂ canister and saddle attachment

Reasons to avoid

Expensive if bought alongside a compatible outer layer

The Helite Zip’In 2 Airbag Vest offers riders a versatile safety solution, combining rapid inflation with a discreet design. It provides protection to vital areas, including the cervical spine, back, pelvis, sacrum, and thorax. The vest’s central zip allows it to be worn on its own or integrated seamlessly into a compatible outer layer, offering flexibility for various riding disciplines.

It was tested by H&H’s website editor Carol Phillips, who said: “The Helite Zip’In 2 Airbag is a stylish option for anyone wanting extra protection while riding with the minimum of bulk and no restriction.

“Having fallen off a number of times while wearing this vest, I now don’t ride my horse without it – whether that’s out hacking, schooling at home, jumping or competing – and in all weathers.”

Read H&H’s full and independent Helite Zip’In 2 Airbag Vest review.

Seaver Safefit Airbag Vest

Colours: Black and navy as standard; grey, bordeaux and red available to order, with optional contrasting side panels, piping and zips

Sizes: Nine sizes to fit riders from 4ft5in to 6ft5in

Standard: NF S72-800:2022

RRP: £449.95

Reasons to buy

Discreet fit under compatible jackets (15% elasticity or more)

Customisable with colour options and Swarovski embellishments

Includes a fall detection and alert service via the Seaver app

Includes CO₂ canister and saddle attachment

Reasons to avoid

Not compatible with rigid body protectors

The Safefit from Seaver is designed to combine safety with subtlety. It’s lightweight enough to wear comfortably all day and slim enough to sit unnoticed beneath a competition jacket – provided the outer layer has some stretch. This makes it a popular choice for riders who want added protection without altering their usual look in the ring.

The vest comes with a CO₂ gas cartridge, an arming key, a connecting strap and a connector cord. The cord attaches the saddle to the vest, and if you fall, it triggers the cartridge to inflate the airbag in milliseconds, protecting the neck, spine, chest and pelvis.

After deployment, simply replace the cartridge to reset the vest. A year’s subscription to Seaver’s Saferide app is also included, providing fall detection and live location alerts to nominated contacts.

Customisation options also set this vest apart, with everything from national flags to Swarovski details available. It’s not the cheapest on the market, but the balance of comfort, discretion and safety tech will appeal to many.

Felix Bühler by Spark Air Vest Ultimate Back & Neck Protector

Colours: Black

Sizes: XXS–L

Standard: NF S72-800:2022

RRP: From £299

Reasons to buy

Rapid inflation (within 0.2sec)

Extensive coverage: neck, back, chest, and hips

Adjustable waist belt for a tailored fit

Includes saddle attachment

Reasons to avoid

CO₂ cartridge not included in the purchase price

Developed with safety experts Spark, this vest is built for fast inflation and full-body coverage, with a standout neck airbag designed to help reduce neck injuries. Shock-absorbing foam at the front adds extra protection where it matters.

It attaches to the saddle via a lanyard on the stirrup bar, and if triggered, it’s quick to reset – just swap the CO₂ cartridge, secure the neck flap, and you’re good to go. The adjustable waist belt helps dial in the fit, and while it only comes in black and the cartridge is sold separately, it’s a smart, safety-focused choice for riders who want serious protection without fuss.





EquiAirbag EAB V4 Pro

Colours: Black

Sizes: Five adjustable sizes, to fit riders from chest sizes 68-104cm

Standard: EN1621-4 Level 2

RRP: £599

Reasons to buy

Two airbags for comprehensive protection

Compatible with body protectors and competition jackets

Straightforward recharging process

Includes CO₂ canister and saddle attachment

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point than single-airbag models

The EAB V4 Pro offers serious protection with its dual airbag system, covering the neck, spine, chest, hips and pelvis. Built with a softshell exterior and breathable mesh lining, it’s designed to stay comfortable even during long rides. Adjustable side panels make it easy to wear over a body protector or under a competition jacket.

The vest connects to the saddle with a short lanyard and inflates in milliseconds if triggered. After around 30 seconds, it deflates on its own, and recharging is as simple as replacing the cartridge. Both the CO₂ canister and saddle strap are included, so it’s ready to go out of the box. A thoughtful, flexible option for riders looking for maximum coverage in a smart, competition-friendly package.

Freejump Airbag Vest

Colours: Black, navy blue or crystal

Sizes: 13 sizes, including children’s sizes, with regular and long (T) options

Standard: NF S72-800:2022

RRP: £549

Reasons to buy

Ultra-fast inflation in 0.098sec

Dual-impact protection: vertical and horizontal

Discreet fit under or over compatible jackets

Includes CO₂ canister and saddle attachment

Reasons to avoid

Higher price point than many other models

The Freejump Airbag Vest is built for top-level protection with a sleek, low-profile fit. It inflates in just 0.098sec to shield the neck, spine, chest, hips and pelvis – and it’s one of the few vests to guard against both vertical and horizontal impacts.

Designed to be worn close to the body, it’s light, flexible and barely noticeable under a show jacket. The high-stretch fabric keeps it breathable, and the screw-in cartridge system makes it easy to reset after a fall.

It’s a premium option with a price to match, but for riders who want cutting-edge safety without bulk, it’s hard to beat. Available in children’s sizes.

Hit Air MLV3 Pro Air Vest

Colours: Black, navy, red or royal blue

Sizes: XS–L

Standard: CE marked (EU) and NF 572-800:2022

RRP: £380

Reasons to buy

Rapid inflation (within 0.2sec)

Extensive coverage: neck, back, chest, ribs, and hips

Adjustable fit accommodates various layers and body types

Includes CO₂ canister and saddle attachment

Reasons to avoid

Bulkier than some low-profile vests

Backed by 25 years of development, the Hit Air MLV3 Pro is built for serious protection. Its large airbags inflate in just 0.2sec, covering key areas like the neck, spine, chest, ribs and hips. The harness-style fit and adjustable waist belt make it comfortable to wear over layers and body protectors all year round.

The MLV3 attaches to the saddle with a lanyard, and in a fall, the CO₂ canister triggers near-instant inflation. Resetting it is simple – just replace the cartridge and it’s ready to go again.

Racesafe MotionAir Air Jacket

Colours: Navy

Sizes: Young Rider 1, Young Rider 2, Adult 1, Adult 2

Standard: NF S72-800:2022

RRP: From £395

Reasons to buy

Designed to integrate seamlessly with the Racesafe Motion3 body protector

Rapid inflation time (less than 0.097sec)

Low-profile, breathable stretch design for comfort and movement

Includes CO₂ canister and saddle attachment

Reasons to avoid

Must be worn with the Motion3 body protector; not suitable as a standalone vest

The Racesafe MotionAir Air Jacket – developed in collaboration with Helite – is a low-profile air vest designed to attach to the Motion3 body protector, offering hybrid protection for riders. Its streamlined design ensures minimal bulk, allowing for unrestricted movement during riding activities.

The vest inflates rapidly in less than 0.097sec upon activation, providing immediate protection. While it requires the Motion3 body protector for use, the two together provide a truly comprehensive safety solution for all riders. Available in children’s sizes.

Veredus Vita Airbag Vest

Colours: Black

Sizes: XXS–XXL, including regular and long fits

Standard: EN 1621/4:2013 (airbag) and EN 1621/2:2014 (back protector)

RRP: £599

Reasons to buy

Rapid inflation time of 0.08sec

Comprehensive coverage: neck, chest, back, hips, waist, vertebrae, and cervical spine

Removable airbag and back protector for easy cleaning

Includes CO₂ canister and saddle attachment

Reasons to avoid

Less tailored fit compared to some competition-specific models

The Veredus Vita Airbag Vest combines high safety specs with everyday comfort. It pairs an integrated airbag with a removable Level 2 back protector, offering solid coverage for the spine, neck, and torso. Inflation takes just 0.08sec, giving riders fast protection when it counts.

Made from stretchy, breathable fabric, it moves with you and fits neatly over a regular riding jacket. Both the airbag and back protector can be removed for easy cleaning, making it a practical choice for frequent use.

For riders who want smart design and strong safety in one sleek vest, the Vita is a reliable option.

Equiline Belair Unisex Air Vest

Colours: Black, navy blue

Sizes: XXS–XXXL

Standard: EN 1621/4:2013 (airbag) and EN 1621/2:2014 (back protector)

RRP: £549

Reasons to buy

Rapid inflation time of less than 0.08sec

Ergonomic design with open cut under arms for freedom of movement

Compatible with competition jackets containing at least 15% elastane

Includes two CO₂ cartridges and saddle attachment

Reasons to avoid

Less shaped fit than some competition-specific designs

The Equiline Belair Unisex Air Vest offers fast, flexible protection with a smart, low-bulk design. It features a quick-inflating airbag and a removable back protector, covering the spine and chest in under 0.08sec.

Made from durable stretch fabric with a breathable mesh lining, it’s built for comfort and movement. The open-cut design under the arms keeps things unrestricted, whether you’re schooling, hacking or competing. It can be worn over a standard jacket or discreetly under a show jacket with some stretch.

Point Two Hunter Showjumper Air Jacket

Colours: Black, navy blue

Sizes: S–XL (including wider options)

Standard: EN 13158: 2009 and SATRA M38

RRP: From £413.33

Reasons to buy

Fast single-airbag inflation in 0.06–0.08sec

Extended coverage: neck, chest, ribs, back, coccyx

Independently tested to reduce chest compression by over 55%

Includes CO₂ canister and saddle attachment

Reasons to avoid

Bulkier than some more minimalist designs

The Hunter Showjumper offers all the protection of Point Two’s popular ProAir vest, but with a smart zip closure for a cleaner silhouette. It’s designed for riders who want both safety and style, with coverage from the neck to the coccyx.

Its single airbag system inflates rapidly, distributing impact forces evenly without risk of blockage from folded chambers. Testing has shown a 55% reduction in chest compression during simulated severe impacts, exceeding the performance of a typical body protector.

The vest comes ready to use with a CO₂ canister, lanyard and saddle strap. A new bayonet-style connector makes cartridge changes quick and foolproof, while comfort updates like a neoprene collar and foam-backed trigger keep it wearable for long rides.

Air jacket safety standards: What to know

The most recognised certification for equestrian air vests is NF S72-800:2022, the only official standard created specifically for horse riding airbags. It covers inflation time, impact protection, coverage (neck, spine, chest, pelvis), and reliability. If a vest meets this, it’s been through rigorous, equestrian-focused testing.

You may also see this standard referred to as CE NF S72-800:2022 — the “CE” marking indicates that the product complies with European Union safety directives, while NF S72-800:2022 is the specific airbag testing protocol within that framework. In short: if you see either, it means the vest has passed the most up-to-date and relevant air vest safety testing for equestrian use.

Some vests are also tested to EN 1621-4 (for motorcycle airbags) or EN 1621-2 (for back protectors). These aren’t riding-specific but still confirm a high level of impact absorption, particularly for the spine and torso.

You may also see references to EN 13158:2009, the standard for traditional equestrian body protectors, not air vests. While air jackets don’t typically meet this standard, some brands use it for comparison to show their vest offers similar or better protection.

Lastly, SATRA M38 is a respected test protocol used to assess air vest performance. It’s not an official standard, but it’s run by SATRA – a leading independent testing lab – and is often used to evaluate how well an air jacket reduces impact in simulated riding falls.

Do equestrian airbag vests work?

Yes, when used correctly, the best air jackets are highly effective at reducing the risk and severity of injury during a fall.

They’re designed to inflate in milliseconds when triggered, cushioning vital areas such as the neck, spine, chest, and pelvis. Independent testing has shown that air vests can significantly reduce impact forces, especially to the chest and back – areas commonly injured in riding accidents.

While no vest can prevent all injuries, air jackets are a proven way to add an extra layer of protection for riders across all disciplines.

Are air jackets worth it?

For many riders, yes, the best air jackets are well worth the investment. They offer rapid, targeted protection in the event of a fall, inflating in milliseconds to help reduce the impact on key areas like the spine, chest and pelvis.

While they can be pricey, especially compared to traditional body protectors, many riders value the added peace of mind and freedom of movement they provide. Whether you’re schooling, hacking or competing, an air jacket adds an extra layer of safety that could make a big difference in a serious fall.

Do I need to get an air jacket fitted?

Yes, a proper fit is important to ensure your air jacket works as intended. Ideally get one fitted at your local saddlery and ask them for a demo on how it works too. Most brands offer size guides based on height and chest measurements, but it’s worth trying on different models if possible, especially if you plan to wear it over a body protector or under a show jacket.

A well-fitted air vest should feel snug but not restrictive, and sit close enough to your body for the airbag to deploy effectively. Some models are adjustable or available in long/tall options to help get the right fit.

