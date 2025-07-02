Deal secures leading British equestrian brands to ‘give them the future they deserve’





Leading saddlery manufacturer Bliss of London has acquired Jeffries Saddlery, Harry Dabbs and Vale Brothers, in a deal hoped to “give these brands the future they deserve”.

H&H reported that Vale Brothers, whose brands included Thermatex, as well as Harry Dabbs and Jeffries Saddlery, had gone into administration in 2023, and that its brands had been bought by part of the Baaj Capital group last year.

Bliss of London has now acquired “three of the most respected names in British equestrian manufacturing: E Jeffries Saddlery, Harry Dabbs, and Vale Brothers”.

“Finalised late last week, the acquisition from Baaj Capital ensures that these iconic brands will continue to be produced in Walsall, maintaining their legacy in the traditional home of English saddle-making,” a Bliss of London spokesperson said.

“Bliss of London’s purchase secures the brand identities and product heritage, and represents a significant step in strengthening its growing portfolio.”

The company’s managing director Nikki Newcombe said the deal was a very exciting development, for the company and the equestrian industry.

“These are iconic names with a rich legacy, and we are proud to bring them under the Bliss umbrella,” she said. “We’re fully committed to preserving their heritage while offering the high standards of service and craftsmanship that Bliss is known for.”

Ms Newcombe said recent years have been challenging for saddle-fitters and customers, but that the Bliss team is “already working on re-establishing production and support”.

“We know there is work to do, but we’re confident that with our team and infrastructure, we can revive these brands and give them the future they deserve,” she said.

The acquisition does not include any trading liabilities or outstanding orders from previous ownership. Bliss is “actively inviting existing and new saddle-fitters to get in touch regarding future opportunities and collaboration”.

Jeffries Lifestyle Ltd, the holding company created in the 2023 Vale Brothers administration, continues to trade independently and retains the Thermatex and Griffin NuuMed brands.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now