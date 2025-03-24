An iconic venue returns and USA team wins by the narrowest margin: ‘We live for days like this’





In this week’s international showjumping news round-up, we head to the iconic Grand Palais on the Champs-Élysées in the centre of Paris, where top-tier showjumping makes a welcome return after several years. There was much excitement across the pond too, where, in Florida, the second leg of the Longines League of Nations produced a high-pressure finale, resulting in the narrowest of winning margins.

Read on for a round-up of this week’s leading international showjumping news stories and results.

Showjumping news: iconic venue makes welcome return

After a hiatus of several years during which the Grand Palais was transformed into an Olympic sporting venue for Paris 2024, top-flight showjumping made a welcome return to the iconic venue, on the Champs-Élysées in central Paris.

Under the breathtaking glass roof, the prestigious Saut Hermès took place over three days and Sunday’s feature grand prix was won by Simon Delestre with Cayman Jolly Jumper, finishing just ahead of Great Britain’s Robert Whitaker riding the brilliant stallion Vermento.

Robert and the Blatchfords’ 12-year-old stallion were drawn first against the clock, producing a double clear in 41.70sec. But France’s Simon Delestre triumphed in a time of 41.21sec, marking a historic third victory in this prestigious class.

“You can sense the weight of history at this venue,” said the in-form Simon, who won the Rolex grand prix at the Dutch Masters the previous week.

Robert said: “Simon was too quick, but I have no regrets.”

Great Britain’s Allana Clutterbuck (Vykinbay) and Claudia Moore (Hardesther) finished second overall in the Les Talents Hermès team competition.

USA claim victory in showjumping team thriller

With a vocal home crowd to propel them, the US squad of Lillie Keenan (Argan De Beliard), Aaron Vale (Carissimo 25), Laura Kraut on Dorado 212 and McLain Ward with Ilex delivered a dazzling victory in the second leg of the Longines League of Nations (LLN) in Ocala, Florida.

“To win on home soil and to have everyone see one of the best venues in the world is so special, because we all share an incredible sport,” said 28-year-old LLN debutante Lillie, who referred to Argan De Beliard as her “trusty team-mate”. “The more pressure the better for us.”

But in a dramatic evening of twists and turns, the contest remained nail-bitingly close at every stage and Germany were left ruing a first-round time-fault which kept them one point off the victors in the final standings. USA’s victory was only sealed with a final double clear from final rider McLain Ward (Ilex), marking a first LLN success for the United States.

World number seven McLain, who spent four weeks on the sidelines after a fall in January said: “The drama at the end is a testament to the format – it makes for excellent sport and competition.

“When Sophie Hinners [Germany’s final rider] jumped clear, I got a smile on my face and thought, ‘OK, game on’. This is what we do – you focus and this is what you live for.”

Belgium finished third with 13 faults, equal with Ireland who missed out on the final podium place by just one second when the two teams were split by accumulated times.

“We set very high expectations of ourselves, so obviously we’re disappointed,” said Ireland’s chef d’equipe Michael Blake, who picked Darragh Kenny (Eddy Blue), Cian O’Connor (Bentley De Sury) and 20-year-old Tom Wachman with Tabasco De Toxandria Z as his trio for round two; Daniel Coyle and Incredible sitting it out after a four-fault tally in round one.

“Some of the poles that dropped were ones that we ordinarily wouldn’t have, but that’s jumping. There were some real positives out there and plenty to build on,” added Michael.

Great Britain repeated their Abu Dhabi result of sixth. Pathfinders Ben Maher and Dallas Vegas Batilly returned from an eight-fault first round to stay faultless in round two, while Jessica Mendoza (In The Air) hit a rail in each round and anchor rider Harry Charles (Casquo Blue) jumped clear in round one but added four penalties in round two. GB’s LLN team debutant Charlie Jones, 26, produced a super opener for just four faults on Capitale 6, but was on the sidelines for round two.

Chef d’equipe Di Lampard said, “It was a tough competition with strong teams and a strong course but everyone handled it well.

“The team were so unlucky; we were four faults away from third place and a clear from Jess or Harry in the second round would have clinched it.”

Di credited Charlie’s “unbelievable” performance.

“He had an early rail at fence two but kept it together to come home on four faults, all credit to him, he was outstanding.,” she said. “It is a shame with this format he couldn’t go again.”

Olympic champion lands grand prix

After a nine-way battle between some of the titans of the sport, the reigning Olympic champion Christian Kukuk landed Thursday’s $350,000 Lugano grand prix at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida.

Riding the hugely exciting mare Just Be Gentle, with whom he jumped double clear in the LLN, the German rider set an unbeatable target from first draw. Ireland’s multi-medallist Cian O’Connor came closest with his own Iron Man but next-generation talent was hot on their heels, with 25-year-old French rider Nina Mallevaey (Nikka VD Bisschop) and 20-year-old US competitor Mimi Gochman (Inclen BH) in third and fourth respectively, the top five rounded out by the mighty combination of Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward.

“She’s as sharp as a lion and in the ring she just wants to go fast,” said Christian of the Dutch warmblood by Tyson. “I’m excited for the rest of the year with her.”

Showjumping news: “We’re over the moon”

Finally in this week’s international showjumping news round-up, we head to Wellington, Florida. As the Winter Equestrian Festival reaches the final furlong, 20-year-old US rider Ansgar Holgers Jr landed the biggest success of his career in the $200,000 KASK CSI4* grand prix with Pixel-K Van’t Kattenhey.

“Any win feels nice, but this is definitely the icing on the cake,” he said, after beating Spencer Smith (HHS Seattle) and Shane Sweetnam (Gilona AO) to the top of the podium.

Ashlee Bond was among the other winners this week, riding Night Wish to victory in the WEF Challenge Cup. Their partnership hasn’t been plain sailing, however.

“He had a rearing issue and he was quite opinionated,” she said. “I worked with Leo Rauscher and he spent two weeks with him and completely turned this horse around. I’m really proud of the work because this was almost a lost cause. The fact that we’re here a year after he did his first 1.40m is really special. My goal is for him to do the FEI World Championships next year at Aachen, and the LA Olympics is my end goal. I think this horse has a good shot at jumping clear every day. I’m working backwards from three years to today.”

WEF results

