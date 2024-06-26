British Olympic showjumping team is revealed: who has been selected for Paris 2024?





The British Olympic showjumping team for Paris 2024 has been announced today (Wednesday, 26 June).

The four combinations selected to represent Great Britain are:

Ben Maher with Point Break, owned by rider, Charlotte Rossetter and Pamela Wright (groom: Derren Lake)

Harry Charles with Romeo 88, owned by rider, Ann Thompson (groom: Georgia Ellwood)

Joe Stockdale with Cacharel, owned by Laura Stockdale and Joy Cocklin (groom: Charlotte Attwell)

Scott Brash with Hello Jefferson, owned by Lady Pauline Harris and Lady Pauline Kirkham (groom: David Honnet)

Meet the British Olympic showjumping team

This will be a remarkable fifth Olympic appearance for Ben Maher, 41, who is the reigning Olympic champion after winning gold in Tokyo with Explosion W. He was also part of Great Britain’s London 2012 gold medal-winning team. He brings the rising star of the sport, 10-year-old stallion Point Break.

Scott Brash, 38, was also part of the London 2012 team gold medallists and he brings championship stalwart Hello Jefferson, at 15 the joint-oldest alongside Romeo 88 and one of the most experienced horse on the team.

Harry Charles, who turns 25 before he heads to Paris, made his Olympic debut in Tokyo and was part of Great Britain’s bronze medal-winning team at the 2022 world championships and he brings the same horse, 15-year-old Romeo 88, to Paris. Harry’s father Peter Charles won gold alongside Ben Maher at the London Olympics 12 years ago.

A few months younger than Harry, 24-year-old Joe Stockdale is another British showjumping Olympic team rider to be following in the footsteps of his Olympian father, the late Tim Stockdale. Joe has soared to the top tier of the sport since swapping his cricket bat for showjumping a few years ago and Cacharel’s fantastic potential was recognised by his father, who bought and produced her through her early days, with Joe now joining his regular team-mates Ben and Harry on the greatest stage of all.

What a story, what a team.

“Here’s to achieving dreams”

Team GB chef de mission, Mark England said: “A huge congratulations to all the athletes, grooms, and horse owners named today as we select the three squads of equestrian riders that will travel to Paris to compete for Team GB.

“There is an incredible wealth of experience across all three disciplines, with some athletes set to compete at their fourth, fifth and seventh Olympic Games this summer, which will undoubtedly stand them in good stead in Paris. I look forward to watching them compete at the historic Palace of Versailles in a month’s time.”

Equestrian team leader Helen Nicholls added: “I’m exceptionally proud of the 12 athlete combinations and their connections who will travel to Paris across the three disciplines of equestrian. We have an exciting balance of experience, talent and potential, and we head to the Games in a strong position, and with medal ambitions. The hours of preparation, enormous sacrifice and total dedication will now be put to the ultimate test. The teams behind the athletes – both equine and human – have left no stone unturned in their quest to support them to their very best performances.

“The Olympic Games give us the opportunity to showcase our amazing sports and the unique bond between horse and rider to a new legion of supporters as well as give the equestrian community the chance to be part of Team GB and their family of sports. Here’s to making lifelong memories, achieving dreams and hopefully medal celebrations.”

The Olympic showjumping competition starts on Thursday 1 August with the team jumping qualifier. The team medals are decided the following day, Friday 2 August. The individual qualifier takes place on Monday 4 August with the individual final on Tuesday 5 August.

Sweden are the reigning Olympic team champions and Great Britain has won individual gold at the past two Olympics, first by Nick Skelton and Big Star in 2016, then Ben Maher and Explosion W in Tokyo.

You can follow all the Olympic showjumping build-up to Paris 2024 and keep up t0 date with all the Olympic news with Horse & Hound.

