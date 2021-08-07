Olympic team showjumping gold and silver medals settled in dramatic jump-off





Sweden topped the Olympic team showjumping results tonight at the Tokyo Games, taking the gold medal in a tense jump-off with the USA.

Both teams were on eight faults after the initial round of Olympic showjumping and all three riders from both countries had to jump-off to decide the gold and silver medals.

Remarkably, all six riders went clear over the jump-off track, so the result came down to time.

Sweden was ahead after two riders, with Henrik von Eckermann (King Edward) having clocked 42sec and Malin Baryard-Johnsson (Indiana) 41.89sec. For the US, Laura Kraut (Baloutinue) had finished in 41.33 and Jessica Springsteen (Don Juan Van De Donkhoeve) in 42.95.

Final US rider McLain Ward put in an extremely fast round, making up time with a tight turn into fence seven, the wall, with Contagious almost losing his back legs. He rubbed the front rail of the spread at fence 17, but nothing fell for a time of 39.92sec.

The last Swedish rider, Peder Fredricson, had to finish in 40.31sec or less to secure the gold. Already individual silver medallists this week, Peder and All In gave it everything – a super smooth turn to the second fence, a neat whip round to the wall at seven and then an extraordinary flyer to the last, which All In showed incredible scope to clear. He had done it – with plenty to spare. His time of 39.01sec put Sweden 1.3sec ahead of the US.

It was a just reward for the incredible consistency shown by the Swedish horses all week here in Tokyo.

The 2018 World Equestrian Games team showjumping in Tryon three years ago – the last major global showjumping team competition – came down to a jump-off between these same two teams, but on that occasion the USA took the gold.

Belgium took the team bronze in the Olympic team showjumping results after finishing on 12 faults after the initial round, with a clear for Jerome Guery (Quel Homme De Hus), four faults for Pieter Devos (Claire Z) and eight for Gregory Wathelet (Nevados S).

The British team finished in 10th place after deciding not to jump their third rider Ben Maher (Explosion W) as the team were not in contention for a podium place after Holly Smith (Denver) and Harry Charles (Romeo 88) completed.

