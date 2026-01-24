{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
‘More than the results, I will cherish your heart’ – five-star horse sold to the US

    • A top rider has bid farewell to her “one in a million” ride Santos Z – as he moves on to “new adventures”.

    Norwegian team rider Therese Søhol Henriksen announced that the 14-year-old Zangersheide stallion has been sold to the US.

    “My precious Santos Z, my one in a million,” she said. “After nearly seven years together it’s time for your new adventures overseas.”

    The pair made their championship debut at the European Showjumping Championships in La Coruna, Spain, last summer, helping Norway to 11th in the team standings.

    Therese has produced the Spartacus son up the levels since 2019. The pair represented their country at their first CSIO5* Nations Cup at Sopot, Poland, in June 2021, and their first World Cup leg on home soil in Oslo that October.

    They continued to compete at the top level, last year representing Norway at the Longines League of Nations leg in Rotterdam, the Europeans, and the CSIO4* Nations Cup Final in Avenches.

    “So many unforgettable memories together, and I’m endlessly grateful for everything you have given me and my team. From my first Europeans and World Cups to countless double clears in Nations Cups, the places you took me and the experiences we shared will stay with me forever,” said Therese.

    “But more than the results, I will always cherish your kindness, your cuddles and your beautiful soul and heart. Your bright, beautiful eyes are deeply missed in the stable.”

    Therese added that Sanctos gave her “confidence, joy and memories I will carry with me for ever”.

    “I’m sure your new family will love you and take wonderful care of you, just as you deserve,” she said.

    “Thank you for being exactly who you are. You will always have a very special place in my heart.”

    Becky Murray
    Becky Murray

