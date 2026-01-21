



The best horses and riders in the world will jump in front of one of the Great Wonders of the world this season, as the Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) announces its latest venue.

Top Egyptian officials including the prime minister and head of the Egyptian military academy were among those at the launch of the Cairo LGCT leg this week. The event will run from 22-24 October this year.

“It is a great honour to be here today to officially announce a new and truly historic chapter for the Longines Global Champions Tour,” said LGCT president and founder Jan Tops.

“Bringing the Longines Global Champions Tour to Cairo is something truly special for all of us. To be jumping in front of the Pyramids, one of the most iconic and historic landmarks in the world, is not just a sporting milestone, but a cultural moment.

“This is where history meets modern sport, where tradition and excellence come together in a way that only this tour can deliver and we are delighted to confirm a five-year agreement of the new event.”

Belief and support

Mr Tops thanked title partner Longines, and Qatar Museums and ACUD, as well as the Egyptian officials, as “without your belief, cooperation, and support, this event would simply not be possible”.

“For our riders, teams, partners, and fans around the world, this is an unforgettable setting,” he said. “It is a stage unlike any other, and one that reflects exactly what the Longines Global Champions Tour stands for: innovation, ambition, and pushing boundaries.

“We are incredibly excited – not just about a new event, but about what this represents. Cairo is a powerful symbol of our continued expansion and our commitment to bringing top-level showjumping to new regions, new audiences and new cultures.

“This is another huge step forward for the tour. Over the years, we have grown into a truly global championship, and today we proudly add Cairo to that journey. It underlines our belief in the future of the sport, in the Middle East and beyond, and in creating moments that inspire the next generation. Thank you all for being part of this historic announcement. We look forward to welcoming the world to Cairo and making history together.”

Including the Cairo LGCT leg, there are 17 events in this year’s series, starting in Doha (4-7 March), including London (7-9 August) and culminating in the season finale playoffs in Riyadh (18-21 November).

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2026, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: