



Longines Global Champions Tour London tickets have gone on sale for 2026 and there is currently a discount offering 15% off, which is available for a limited number of tickets – once they’re gone, it’s back to full price.

The London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (GCT) is part of a world class showjumping series where you can watch the world’s leading riders and will take place on 7–9 August in 2026.

Longines Global Champions Tour London tickets

There are a range of tickets available, starting at just £20 for adults (not including the limited discount).

Entrance for children aged four and under is free throughout the show, but they must still reserve and show a ticket upon entry.

General admission tickets

These tickets give you to access to the shopping village with kids’ entertainment and unreserved, uncovered seating in the North Tribune overlooking the competition arena on a first come, first served basis.

One-day pass: £20 adult, £15 child (11–17)

Three-day pass: £30 adult, £40 child (11–17)

Grandstand seating tickets

This ticket allows you to watch the action from a covered stand, so you’re out of the sun or bad weather, making it ideal for families. It also gives you to access to the general admission area – you do not need an additional ticket.

Concession seats are available with a price reduction for students, those aged 60+ year-old and juniors who would like their own seat.

Friday 7 Aug: £40 adult, £30 child, £35 concessions

Saturday 8 Aug: £45 adult, £35 child and concessions

Sunday 9 Aug: £50 adult, £40 child and concessions

Global Champions Lounge tickets

A limited number of tickets are available each day to the premium Global Champions Lounge. From here you can enjoy superb views of the action with a guaranteed seat in the covered east grandstand. There is a private bar and you get a complimentary drink on arrival.

Families are welcome and children under four are free, but will not have an allocated seat.

Friday 7 Aug: £170 standard

Saturday 8 Aug: £180 standard

Sunday 9 Aug: £190 standard

