Trending:

Need a last-minute Christmas gift? Discounted tickets for the 2026 Global Champions Tour in London are on sale now

Head down to the LGCT in the summer for top flight showjumping action
    • Longines Global Champions Tour London tickets have gone on sale for 2026 and there is currently a discount offering 15% off, which is available for a limited number of tickets – once they’re gone, it’s back to full price.

    The London leg of the Longines Global Champions Tour (GCT) is part of a world class showjumping series where you can watch the world’s leading riders and will take place on 7–9 August in 2026.

    Longines Global Champions Tour London tickets

    There are a range of tickets available, starting at just £20 for adults (not including the limited discount).

    Entrance for children aged four and under is free throughout the show, but they must still reserve and show a ticket upon entry.

    General admission tickets

    These tickets give you to access to the shopping village with kids’ entertainment and unreserved, uncovered seating in the North Tribune overlooking the competition arena on a first come, first served basis.

    One-day pass: £20 adult, £15 child (11–17)
    Three-day pass: £30 adult, £40 child (11–17)

    Rider jumping in front of the covered grandstand seating area

    Grandstand tickets give you access to covered seating. Credit: LGCT/Stefano Grasso

    Grandstand seating tickets

    This ticket allows you to watch the action from a covered stand, so you’re out of the sun or bad weather, making it ideal for families. It also gives you to access to the general admission area – you do not need an additional ticket.

    Concession seats are available with a price reduction for students, those aged 60+ year-old and juniors who would like their own seat.

    Friday 7 Aug: £40 adult, £30 child, £35 concessions
    Saturday 8 Aug: £45 adult, £35 child and concessions
    Sunday 9 Aug: £50 adult, £40 child and concessions

    Spectators watching the Longines Global Champions Tour London from the Global Champions Lounge

    Tickets for the Global Champions Lounge offer a more premium experience. Credit: LGCT/Stefano Grasso

    Global Champions Lounge tickets

    A limited number of tickets are available each day to the premium Global Champions Lounge. From here you can enjoy superb views of the action with a guaranteed seat in the covered east grandstand. There is a private bar and you get a complimentary drink on arrival.

    Families are welcome and children under four are free, but will not have an allocated seat.

    Friday 7 Aug: £170 standard
    Saturday 8 Aug: £180 standard
    Sunday 9 Aug: £190 standard

    Georgia Guerin
    Georgia Guerin

    H&H’s head of e-commerce
    Georgia is Horse & Hound’s equestrian products expert and our favourite shopping guru as she knows about all the latest products, often before they hit the shelves. She is here to help you make the right purchases, whatever your budget, and manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015. She is also editor of H&H’s sister site, PetsRadar.
